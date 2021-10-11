Ohio Father Gets Kids to School in Limo During Bus Driver Shortage

What sad song would lead to a person losing control of themselves at this level?. Police responded to a very strange call in Troy, Michigan on Monday, September 27th. Actually, two very strange calls. The first call came from the Paradise Fruit Market. They were asking for help from law enforcement because a customer was very angry about the sad song playing over the speakers and yelled aggressively at store employees. The second call came from the customer who was calling to complain about how the store wouldn't turn the sad song off. Things escalated quickly when the Troy Police officers arrived.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO