Ohio Father Gets Kids to School in Limo During Bus Driver Shortage

By Dana Marshall
 5 days ago
This Ohio dad found a fun, temporary solution to the bus driver shortage and the school board is not happy. Due to the school bus driver shortage, many kids in Central Ohio missed school on Friday, October 1st. When Monday rolled around, Sean Rogers Jr. was prepared. He stopped by his father's limousine company and borrowed a huge SUV limo. Mr. Rogers didn't just take his children to school. He took 25 kids to school that day. The next day, Rogers took 42 kids to school, with class. One parent called Rogers a blessing, however, the school board isn't thrilled according to NBC 12,

WKMI

Truck Hauling 34 Dairy Cows Crashes Near Kalamazoo, Many Killed

A semitrailer hauling 34 dairy cows crashed earlier this morning near Kalamazoo. It must have been an ugly scene early this morning when a truck hauling 34 dairy cows crashed while driving along U.S. 131. According to MLive, The crash happened at 3 am (Oct 14) long northbound U.S. 131, just south of the U.S. 131 business loop on-ramp.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Michigan Woman has Dangerous Reaction to Sad Song at Fruit Market

What sad song would lead to a person losing control of themselves at this level?. Police responded to a very strange call in Troy, Michigan on Monday, September 27th. Actually, two very strange calls. The first call came from the Paradise Fruit Market. They were asking for help from law enforcement because a customer was very angry about the sad song playing over the speakers and yelled aggressively at store employees. The second call came from the customer who was calling to complain about how the store wouldn't turn the sad song off. Things escalated quickly when the Troy Police officers arrived.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

The Flashing Cow Statue in Daggett, Michigan

I'm always astounded by all the cool roadside sculptures and attractions that are spread all over Michigan, but this one generally confused me. In Daggett, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula there is a spot where apparently a roadside sculpture of a cow must have been cow-called... "Show us your teats!" The driveway display includes a cow which is flashing people like it's Mardi Gras , a cow made up to look like a waiter, and a self-garnishing hot dog man. So...I got questions.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Michigan Businesses Preparing For OSHA Vaccine Mandate Following Biden Speech

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce warns Michigan businesses that the OSHA federal vaccine mandate could be implemented soon. The heightened preparation was advised for the chamber's nearly 5,000 businesses after President Biden spoke outside of Chicago on Thursday. He noted that the Labor Department will 'shortly issue' the emergency rule that would require any business that employs over 100 people to require vaccinations against Covid-19 or require regular Covid-19 testing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Expired Contract Leads Kellogg’s Employees to Strike in Battle Creek

Kellogg employees in Battle Creek and three other states are on strike after the company's contract with union workers expired. A contract with Kellogg's Company and four Baker Confectionery Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers (BCTGM) Unions expired overnight leading to workers hitting the picket line. Late evening Monday, October 4,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

State of Michigan Closed Shooting Range After Bullet Hits House

Multiple reports of "projectiles" leaving the shooting range including bullets hitting a neighboring home lead to the temporary closing of the target shooting area. The North Pioneer Road shooting area is a target shooting spot in Benzie County on state forest land. In fact, it's operated by the state of Michigan. There will be no target shooting at this location for a while according to a press release from Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Woman Strips at Family Dollar Then Attempts to Fight Off Police

An Ohio woman took more than half off at the Family Dollar on Tuesday. It was just a normal Tuesday night in the tiny Ohio town of Nelsonville this week. That is, right up until things got weird at the Family Dollar on East Canal Street just after 8:30 PM. Local law enforcement responded to reports of a woman stripping naked in the discount store according to The Scioto Post,
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WKMI

Vintage photos of Mulliken, Michigan: 1890s-1900s

“Hey, kids! Put on your Sunday best – we're going to Mulliken!”. Mulliken sits quietly in Eaton County's Roxand Township, playin' it cool and happy to be away from big city life. The village's beginnings date back to 1888, when Thomas E. Potter arrived and decided to kick up a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

73K Suspended Michigan Drivers to Have Licenses Reinstated

About 73,000 Michigan drivers whose licenses have been suspended can now get back on the road, legally. As a new law takes effect today (10/1), Michiganians who have had their licenses suspended due to failure to pay court fines or failure to appear in court for violations are eligible to have them reinstated.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Michigan Health Departments Dropping Mask and Quarantine Mandates

Michigan's new budget bill, signed Wednesday by Governor Whitmer has forced health departments across the state to drop masking and quarantine mandates. What happened?. Fox 17 reports there is a clause that threatens financial support for any local health departments with COVID-related mandates still in place. It is MI Senate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKMI

Did You Know Lansing Wasn’t The First Capitol City of Michigan?

The first Capitol city of Michigan may not surprise you. However, why the Capitol moved just might. When Michigan became a state in 1837, the mitten's largest city, Detroit, was the state Capitol. Just a decade later, the state Capitol was moved to Lansing. Detroit was a logical Capitol city because of its size and the fact that it was a port city. However, having a Capitol in the central region of the state also makes a lot of sense. So, why did the move happen? Michigan Houses Online says the Capitol was moved from Detroit to Lansing in 1947 for safety,
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

