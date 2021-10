Amaury Sport Organization, the company behind the Tour de France, has announced Santini as a new official partner to the race. As of 2022, the Italian brand will supply all official jerseys for the Tour de France leaders, as well as the leaders of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and the amateur riders competing in the L’Étape du Tour, in a deal that will extend through to 2027. The brand will also produce official replica jerseys that will be on sale to the public.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO