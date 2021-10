As the floor of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull perched itself along the halo of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes car at Monza three Formula One races ago, another tantalising opportunity to watch two of the fastest men to ever compete in the top tier of motorsport was lost.Verstappen saw Hamilton exiting the pit lane in Italy and decided that, by hook or by crook, Hamilton was not leaving the Prima Variante chicane ahead of him. The two came together as they attempted to round the first turn, and the Dutchman’s RB16 was launched up off the sausage kerb and onto the top...

