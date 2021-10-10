CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

VIDEO FOOTAGE OF LOW SPEED CHASE THROUGH JACKSON, HOWELL, & FREEHOLD

By Anne Palumbo-Landolfi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON: Yesterday a few page followers sent us in video footage of a low speed chase going through the streets of Jackson. One follower sent us in video of the chase going by, and a few minutes later the chase past their house in the opposite direction. As of this afternoon Jackson Police Department hasn’t posted a press release on what happened. We are unsure if the driver was arrested, or how the chase ended.

