VIDEO FOOTAGE OF LOW SPEED CHASE THROUGH JACKSON, HOWELL, & FREEHOLD

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO