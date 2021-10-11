Getting names right

Over the course of its 13-year history, the WBJ Outstanding Women in Business awards has evolved, changing with it who gets honored each year and why. During the first few years, OWIB served as a sort of de facto business leader of the year or lifetime achievement awards. At the time, WBJ’s annual Business Leader of the Year awards did honor some women, but they were still largely dominated by male professionals. As the BLOY awards became more consistently gender diverse, OWIB began to honor a greater variety of women, particularly those who reached the point in their careers where they were mentoring younger professionals. Lately, those selected as winners have significant standing in their communities, and they are breaking new ground in their industries and companies.

