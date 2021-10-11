CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue welcome their 89th and 90th intakes of the year

wmra.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope's Legacy Equine Rescue recently welcomed their 89th and 90th intakes of the year -- two horses that were rescued from neglect. When I spoke with Maya Proulx, she was still waiting to find out how the courts would rule on the case of Brady and Liesel -- two horses she took in that had been seized from their owners by law enforcement in West Virginia. Proulx runs the Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton.

www.wmra.org

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Hope on Horseback Welcomes 2 New Additions

Hope on Horseback organization is welcoming two new additions to its family. It received two rescue horses named Star and Kenny. It was made possible with the help of a local couple and the ANNA Shelter. The horses are being trained to work within the organization's programs. Hope on Horseback...
ANIMALS
WNYT

Capital Region animal sanctuary celebrates 25 years rescuing equines

CHATHAM - Equine Advocates has rescued thousands of horses, ponies, donkeys and mules since the national non-profit was founded. Today, the animal sanctuary sits on 140 acres of land in Chatham, and it is celebrating 25 years of rescues. Susan Wagner founded Equine Advocates from an apartment in Queens in...
CHATHAM, NY
bctv.org

Hope for Hope Rescue

Girls on the Run Berks County: Five Years of inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident!. What can YOU do to help the animals of Pennsylvania?. One Love Project announced their Hope for Hope Rescue event. This will take place on November 21, 2021 at the following address 645...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
westseattleblog.com

Welcome, salmon: ‘This is always a hopeful time of year on Fauntleroy Creek’

Those are a few of the messages written on small pieces of driftwood and placed on the bank of Fauntleroy Creek this afternoon during the annual gathering celebrating salmon spawners’ imminent return. Co-host Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council said her message was “the power of hope … This...
MUSIC
Morgan County Citizen

Georgia Equine Rescue League sponsors 11th annual 'Stallion to Gelding' clinics

The Georgia Equine Rescue League, LTD, is sponsoring the 11th annual "Stallion to Gelding" clinics, starting in October. Since the start of this important program, more than 1,212 stallions have been gelded which has significantly reduced the number of starved, abused and neglected horses in Georgia. For just $100 per...
GEORGIA STATE
WIBW

Community celebrates Lisa’s Legacy

NETAWAKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Jackson County to remember the life and legacy of a WIBW friend and colleague. The Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run stepped off Saturday morning in Netawaka. The event is held in memory of Lisa Chapman, who lost her battle...
NETAWAKA, KS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Dogs Rescued from Hope Ranch Cliff

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued two dogs from a Hope Ranch cliff on Saturday evening. At 5:58 p.m., one engine, one truck, and a Battalion Chief responded to an area east of Hope Ranch Beach and discovered two dogs approximately thirty feet down. A high-angle rope system was put into...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Volunteers#Digestive Systems#Years And Years
WIFR

Learning more about equine therapy at Lucky’s Farm

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Using horses to improve mental health is the idea behind Equine Therapy. Coming up this weekend, visitors to Lucky’s Farm have a chance to learn more about the therapy. Lucky’s Farm Animal Rescue will open its stables to the public on Sunday, October 17 from 1...
LENA, IL
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Pets
103GBF

Watch Kentucky Boxer Puppy’s Cute Reaction To Great Dane’s Bark

Parents, you know, before you ever get grandkids, you get grand-pets. I have had 3 dogs, a cat, a bird, and a bearded dragon. The largest being my granddog/cow named Mac. This do is exactly what you think of when you think of, giant dog. I can't even take him for a walk because he will pull me down the street. He also wants to always sit on my lap. Mac thinks he is a lap dog. He's an emotional, energetic, super affectionate, and gentle giant.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: West Virginia Delegate taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha county delegate is in the hospital after taking a leave from interims and the special session since Sunday, according to a House of Delegates spokesperson. Republican Delegate Larry Pack, 63, from Kanawha County is from the 35th district. Other West Virginia delegates are gathering...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy