Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue welcome their 89th and 90th intakes of the year
Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue recently welcomed their 89th and 90th intakes of the year -- two horses that were rescued from neglect. When I spoke with Maya Proulx, she was still waiting to find out how the courts would rule on the case of Brady and Liesel -- two horses she took in that had been seized from their owners by law enforcement in West Virginia. Proulx runs the Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton.www.wmra.org
