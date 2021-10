Adele fans are celebrating ahead of the release of her comeback single, “Easy on Me”, by remembering where they were in their lives when she released her last album. The Grammy Award-winning artist is preparing to share her first new music since 2015, when she released her album 25. Her song, “Easy on Me”, will be shared on 15 October, with her fourth record expected to follow later this year. “When I was a junior in high school my AP Bio class clapped for me in vicarious joy the day Adele’s last album dropped,” fan Doug Giradot tweeted....

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO