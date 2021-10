The KC Chiefs humiliating defeat to the Bills in week 5 allows for plenty of blame to go around, though no player is more deserving of it than safety Daniel Sorensen. “Dirty Dan” has struggled heavily up to this point of the season and entered this game ranked as the 80th (out of 82) ranked player at his position according to Pro Football Focus. Sorensen was straight up exposed in the Bills routing of the Chiefs which is having many fans calling for big changes going forward.

