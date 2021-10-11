CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOODWIN Case No 21SC263

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, RICHLAND COUNTY Published Notice Case No#: 21SC263 Defendant: (Name & Address): ASHLEY M GOODWIN 1416 TRAVIS ST LACROSSE WI 54601 You are being sued by Westby Co-op Credit Union, in Small Claims Court. Plaintiff This lawsuit will be heard in the following court: Vernon County Courthouse-Lower Courtroom, 400 Courthouse Sq, Viroqua WI 54665. This summons will be held on November 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., or thereafter. If you need help in this matter or because of a disability call: 608.637-5340. If you do not attend the summons, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may contact the clerk of court in Vernon County by November 5, 2021 if questions, or WCCU P.O. BOX 70 WESTBY, WI. 54667. (608) 634-3118. 10/11 10/18 LAC88077 WNAXLP.

