CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'The hurt is what motivates you': His career spent overcoming adversity, Cardinals Reyes tested again by walk-off loss

Derrick
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — His hand raised, his steps light, Chris Taylor had not yet rounded first base when Alex Reyes headed for home. The final pitch of the Cardinals’ 2021 season — a slider — left Reyes’ fingertips, found Taylor’s bat, and landed somewhere out there in the Dodger Stadium seats. Few, if any, Cardinals bothered to watch where it landed. They took off for the dugout, knowing what Taylor’s home run meant before the scoreboard reported it, 3-1. In one swing, the game, the playoffs, the season was over for the Cardinals. On his way to the offseason after his first full season in the majors, Reyes walked into an embrace.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Reyes
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches

With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players. Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi. Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points,...
NBA
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 surprise players who could be traded this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals shocked baseball this week by firing manager Mike Shildt despite making the postseason. What other surprises might they have in store?. Shildt was let go due to philosophical differences, whatever that means. Nonetheless, the Cardinals have an active offseason in front of them, starting with Nolan Arenado’s decision on an all-important player option. Reports indicate that Arenado is likely to return.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
FanSided

3 Brewers who won’t be back after NLDS disappointment

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season has come to an end after falling to the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS. Here are three players who likely won’t be back next season. The Milwaukee Brewers‘ plans to make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982...
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Paul Goldschmidt's walk-off hit propels Cardinals past Cubs

Paul Goldschmidt delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Chicago Cubs 4-3. Tyler O'Neill produced two homers, a double and three runs scored for the Cardinals (90-70), who won for the 19th time in 20 games. Trayce Thompson hit...
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

The Dodgers beat the Cardinals in walk-off fashion.

It took until their final turn at the plate, but the Los Angeles Dodgers survived a do-or-die wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals, walking away with a thrilling 3-1 win on a night when neither offense could find much purchase. The game was billed as ace versus ace, but...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy