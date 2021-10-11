CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Official says journalist's Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

By AARON FAVILA, JOEAL CALUPITAN - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa Monday for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her fight for freedom of expression under grave risks. However, it rejected criticisms that it was a slap on Duterte’s...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize...
ASIA
The Independent

ASEAN ministers mull censuring Myanmar for hindering envoy

Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting Friday whether to allow Myanmar s military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi The Association of Southeast Asian Nations had appointed Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as its special envoy to mediate an end to the Myanmar crisis. However, he abruptly canceled his trip to the violence-wracked nation this week after being informed by his hosts that he would not be able to meet Suu Kyi and others as he wanted. Myanmar...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former job is key in case against US journalist in Myanmar

An American journalist detained almost five months in military-ruled Myanmar is being prosecuted for an offense allegedly carried out by a news service for which he had stopped working more than half-a-year previously, his lawyer said Friday.Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.Media groups and the U.S. government have called for Fenster’s release. He is...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Maria Ressa
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
AFP

UN demands 'independent investigation' over Venezuelan dissident's death

The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday called on the Venezuelan government to allow an "independent investigation" into the death in custody of a prominent dissident. We call on #Venezuela to ensure an independent investigation," the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Twitter.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Putin: No rush in officially recognizing Taliban's rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.Speaking during a video call with leaders of other ex-Soviet nations, Putin said that "the interim government formed by the Taliban regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” but also noted their pledge to hold elections, and their efforts to restore the functioning of state structures.“We shouldn't hurry with the official recognition of the Taliban,” he said. “We understand that we need to interact with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Ap
The Independent

IOC VP: Chinese human rights not a concern before 2022 Games

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates says challenging China on its human rights record as Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Games is “not in our remit."There has been widespread criticism of Beijing’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest China region of Xinjiang, which rights groups say amounts to genocide, as well as its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its policies toward Tibet and Taiwan.Coates, who is also president of the Australian Olympic Committee, said while human rights were an important part of the fundamental principles of the Olympics the IOC had to respect...
SPORTS
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
AFP

Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit

Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group said Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Richard Horsey, Myanmar adviser to Crisis Group, predicted the "non-political" representative would be someone below the level of minister or deputy minister.
POLITICS
The Independent

US: Nicaragua's elections 'have lost all credibility'

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that next month’s presidential elections in Nicaragua “have lost all credibility” because of President Daniel Ortega’s arrests of critics and seven potential challengers. Starting in May, Ortega began arresting almost any public figure who disagreed with him, including people who fought alongside him in the country’s 1979 revolution. On Thursday, families of 155 political prisoners said in a statement that their loved ones have been subjected to “mistreatment and torture” in prison. “We view the regime’s latest undemocratic and authoritative authoritarian actions, which have again been driven by a fear of an electoral...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
AFP

Global law firm stops representing HKU in Tiananmen sculpture row

A top global law firm will no longer represent the University of Hong Kong in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the United States for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. The Chicago-founded firm has worked on civil rights issues in the United States but found itself under criticism from rights groups and US lawmakers over representing HKU to seek removal of the only Tiananmen memorial on Chinese soil.
CHINA
Derrick

Taiwan's leader pays respects to 46 dead in building inferno

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's president on Saturday paid her respects at a morgue to the dozens of people killed in a deadly inferno that ripped through an aging tower block earlier in the week. The fire in the southern city of Kaohsiung killed at least 46 people, according to...
ASIA
The Independent

At UN court, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic hatred

Armenia accused neighboring Azerbaijan of systematically promoting ethnic hatred against Armenia citizens, as the two nations that fought a six-week war last year faced off at a U.N. court on Thursday.Armenian representative Yeghishe Kirakosyan made the accusation as a hearing opened at the International Court of Justice into a request by Armenia for judges to impose urgent interim measures to prevent Azerbaijan breaching an international convention to stamp out ethnic discrimination.The case stems from longstanding enmity that boiled over into last year's war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that left more than 6,600 people dead. The region is...
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar bars Suu Kyi's lawyer from talking about her cases

The main lawyer for Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi who is being tried on multiple criminal charges, said late Thursday he has been issued a gag order barring him from talking about her cases.Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw wrote on his Facebook page that the action against him was taken under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a broadly worded statute from British colonial times intended to deal with emergency situations that threaten public safety.“My mouth is under 144,“ is how he explained his situation. The law is normally used to to restrict public gatherings...
WORLD
AFP

Defectors sue N. Korea's Kim Jong Un in Tokyo over repatriations

North Korean defectors in Tokyo symbolically summoned Kim Jong Un to court on Thursday over a repatriation programme they describe as "state kidnapping". The unusual case is a bid to hold Pyongyang responsible for a scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move to North Korea from Japan between 1959 and 1984. The programme mainly targeted ethnic Koreans but also their Japanese spouses, lured by fantastical propaganda promising a "paradise on Earth". Five participants in the repatriation scheme who later escaped from North Korea are demanding 100 million yen ($880,000) each in damages as they make their case in the Tokyo District Court.
POLITICS
AFP

Lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi says gagged by junta

The chief lawyer for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Friday he had been banned by the junta from speaking to journalists, diplomats or international organisations. The gag order came after he relayed vivid testimony from the country's deposed president Win Myint -- describing how he rejected a military offer to resign to save himself during the February 1 coup. Suu Kyi is on trial on a raft of charges ranging from sedition to breaching coronavirus restrictions, and faces a long jail term if convicted. But media have been barred from attending court, and the Nobel laureate's legal team have been a key source of information on the hearings.
WORLD
The Independent

Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate

President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings.Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope, according to the White House. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26.Biden, who is Roman Catholic, often speaks of his faith in public and attends Mass every weekend. But his political views, including his support for gay marriage and abortion rights, have at times put him at odds with Catholic doctrine and brought controversy and criticism from some leaders of the Catholic church.Earlier this year, a number of Catholic Bishops debated denying Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights, but eventually backed away from setting any policy for politicians and the Eucharist.First lady Jill Biden will join her husband for his meeting with the pope.
RELIGION
Derrick

China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docks for 6-month mission

BEIJING (AP) — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy