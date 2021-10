King Britt and Tyshawn Sorey, whose album 'Tyshawn and King' is out this month. The 25th edition of the Other Minds Festival, an intently exploratory affair based in San Francisco, was originally scheduled to take place in April 2020. We know what derailed those plans — but the fest is roaring back this week, with four evenings of programming at the Atrium Theater. I'll be on hand throughout the festival, which will be presented both in person and via ticketed livestream. So in anticipation of that event, we're devoting this week's Take Five to an array of artists on the festival bill.

