Wilton man arrested in connection with credit union robbery

Davenport police arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man early Sunday in connection with the June 30 robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport. Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and having an open container of alcohol. Lyman was also arrested on a Mercer County, Illinois, arrest warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the Scott County Jail and online court records.