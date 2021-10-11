CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 may not get approved until 2022. A former FDA official explains why.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines for kids under five may not come until next year. Former FDA Chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb explains why. "I think there is some indication based on the experience with this vaccine where FDA asked for additional information, as well as some feedback that Pfizer has gotten from the agency, that the clinical trials in kids ages six months to two years, and then two years to four years,” says Dr. Gottlieb.

