CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

How the Hurricanes evolved from 'novelty' to an indelible part of the NC sports landscape

By Chip Alexander The News, Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Jordan Staal first moved to North Carolina in the summer of 2012, like many in the Triangle a transplant to the area and one with a vested interest in hockey. Staal was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The big center from Thunder Bay, Ontario, joined an older brother, Eric, with the Canes and soon signed a 10-year contract extension. If hockey was going to continue to grow and flourish in the Triangle, in the state, he was committed to being a big part of it.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Telegram

Lightning come out flat in season-opening loss to Penguins

TAMPA, Fla. — Entering the Lightning’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, coach Jon Cooper said the game would serve as a good measuring stick. Instead, the 6-2 loss seemed like a reality check. It was a memorable night. Amalie Arena was back at capacity — there was...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
CBS Minnesota

U.S Hockey Hall Of Fame In Eveleth Honors Sport’s History, All-Stars

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a town in the State of Hockey where pucks and sticks are as common as stop signs and sidewalks. Eveleth is also home to the world’s largest hockey stick — which is fitting considering how much success they’ve had on the ice. “I hate to name names because there are a lot of them. People in Minnesota understand the Eveleth thing because back in the day they were impressive,” said Doug Palazzari, executive director of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Add Palazzari to the town’s list of hockey greats. In fact, Palazzari is one of more than a...
NHL
ABC Action News WFTS

TGH Ice Plex second home to Tampa Bay Lightning for 24 years

Just shy of the Brandon border you'll find the second home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The TGH Ice Plex has been serving the community and the Bolts for 24 years. "They've been training here for 24 years, we've served as the official training facility. We're here to support you know, their endeavors. Their continued growth is our continued growth you know, just them being here in the building, you know, gets people excited," said Wes Reid, Director of the TGH Ice Plex.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Jim Rutherford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Basketball#Triangle#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Acc#N O
WNCT

Miami, UNC meet as struggling ACC division favorites

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina and Miami started the season as the favorites in their Atlantic Coast Conference division. That hype is long gone as they meet Saturday as two unranked teams with a combined 5-6 record. The host Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3 ACC) have taken the biggest tumble. With the return of […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Leader-Telegram

Jack Hughes scores highlight goal in overtime as Devils top Blackhawks in opener

NEWARK, N.J. – Dougie Hamilton could not have drawn it up much better. First game. First shift. First shot. One loud introduction to his new team and fanbase. The star defenseman scored 17 seconds into the season opener as the Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime on Friday before a sellout crowd at Prudential Center. Andreas Johnsson added a goal and Jack Hughes scored twice, including the OT winner.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Leader-Telegram

Flyers drop home opener to Canucks, 5-4, after shootout

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers have something to prove. The team’s mission to deem their 25-23-8 finish last season a fluke became the focus of the new-look squad, so much so that the “something to prove” mantra became a part of the team’s branding. However, in their 5-4 shootout loss to...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy