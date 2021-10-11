CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viaplay orders English-language Swedish/Irish thriller as latest original series

By Oli Hammett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest international original from Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group-owned streamer Viaplay has been revealed as an English-language series from Sweden and Ireland. Currently filming in Ireland, six-part drama North Sea Connection stars Sinéad Cusack and will premiere on Viaplay and Irish pubcaster RTÉ in 2022. Set against the backdrop of...

