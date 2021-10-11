Viaplay orders English-language Swedish/Irish thriller as latest original series

"His story doesn't add up." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a new true crime series called The Unlikely Murderer from Sweden, about the infamous 1986 assassination of the Swedish prime minister. This will be available to watch on Netflix starting in November, including in the US for anyone curious to learn more about this event. The series focuses on a man named Stig Engström, who passed away in the year 2000. Nearly 20 years later, independent investigators and the police eventually named Engström as the lead suspect, but of course they can't do anything else now that he is dead. This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder. Engström managed to elude justice right up to his death with a combination of audacity, luck, and a perplexed police force. Starring Robert Gustafsson as Stig Engström, Peter Andersson, Mikael Persbrandt, Björn Bengtsson, Joel Spira, Shanti Roney, Torkel Petersson, Emil Almén, and Eva Melander. Innocent witness or potential suspect? I'm intrigued to see exactly what this shows us.

