Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel explained leaving Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz on the bench for victory over Southampton. Tuchel admits neither player deserved to get on the pitch. He explained, "We always try to do our best to bring the players to the best shape but at some point after a lot of chances we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape. It's maybe not even their fault but they struggle at the moment to be decisive.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO