Congress & Courts

What is a school shooting? Rep. Hayes and other members of Congress are seeking a federal definition

By Daniela Altimari, Hartford Courant
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJahana Hayes was teaching in Waterbury on Dec. 14, 2012, when a gunman shot his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School, about 20 miles away. Her own school went into lockdown, as did her son’s preschool. Then Hayes received a call from her husband, a Waterbury police officer. “He said,...

