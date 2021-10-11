HBO Max, Radio Canada go All The Way Up
NEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max and Canadian pubcaster Radio Canada have licensed French drama All The Way Up (aka Validé) from distributor StudioCanal. The 10×30’ series, made by France’s Mandarin Télévision, in coproduction with French pay TV operator Canal+ and Germany’s Autodidakte, is about a young French rapper who is picked from obscurity by one of the biggest artists in the country. HBO Max has taken season one for Latin America and Radio-Canada has acquired both seasons.www.c21media.net
Comments / 0