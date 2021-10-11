CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HBO Max, Radio Canada go All The Way Up

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max and Canadian pubcaster Radio Canada have licensed French drama All The Way Up (aka Validé) from distributor StudioCanal. The 10×30’ series, made by France’s Mandarin Télévision, in coproduction with French pay TV operator Canal+ and Germany’s Autodidakte, is about a young French rapper who is picked from obscurity by one of the biggest artists in the country. HBO Max has taken season one for Latin America and Radio-Canada has acquired both seasons.

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Last Duel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama movie that tells the story of the epic fight between a knight and his squire with life and death consequences after the former’s wife accuses the latter of raping her. Directed by Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator‘), the movie is an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel of the same name and brings a fresh take on tales of medieval morality.
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

HBO Max Unveils Europe Rollout

HBO Max -- home to cultural touchstones from Batman and Harry Potter to The Sopranos and Friends -- detailed the rollout of its streaming service across Europe on Tuesday. The company used the event to offer a teaser of Game of Thrones prequel, "House of the Dragon", which is due next year.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

HBO Max to cost €8.99 in Europe

HBO Max is coming to Europe later this month and HBO has revealed their pricing for their new streaming service in Europe. Pricing will start at €8.99 per month although the exact pricing will depend on which country you are in, you can see a price list below. HBO Max,...
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

HBO Max targets 190 territories by 2026

HBO Max has announced its service will be available to customers in 27 territories during the initial phase of its European roll out. In an online presentation, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform reaffirmed it will launch first in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra on October 26th and then in Central & Eastern Europe and Portugal in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#All The Way Up#Canadian#Pubcaster Radio Canada#French#Studiocanal#Mandarin
TheWrap

HBO Max Unveils European Pricing

HBO on Tuesday unveiled the HBO Max pricing for its initial European rollout. The streaming service is set to launch Oct. 26 in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra. According to the HBO-provided chart below, subscribers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland will actually save a few bucks —...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max Teases “Peacemaker,” “Succession”

Tied to the European launch event for the HBO Max service, WarnerMedia has teased some of its upcoming product for the service which will launch next year. Along with the teaser trailer for the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” which we already covered, actress Sarah Jessica Parker posted a clip from the set confirming the “Sex and the City” revival series “And Just Like That” will launch in December.
TV & VIDEOS
cineuropa.org

HBO Max announces its first Finnish series

The crime series with the working title ID, consisting of six 50-minute episodes, revolves around Finnish art-fraud investigator Emma, who goes undercover to infiltrate an auction house in Stockholm in order to investigate the firm’s connection to a notorious money launderer known as “Blanko”. To go undetected, Emma chooses the cover identity “Annika”, a hot-headed socialite who lives for wild parties, drugs and alcohol, and is the mirror opposite of the cool, calm and collected Emma. By adopting this wild persona, doors begin to open to the hidden world of high-class art fraud. However, becoming “Annika” means that Emma must confront memories from her past.
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Pluto TV pairs with BBC Studios for Doctor Who, travel, drama channels

MIPCOM: ViacomCBS-owned AVoD service Pluto TV is set to launch three new channels – including one dedicated to Doctor Who – in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain following a deal with BBC Studios. On the Doctor Who channel in France, the first 10 seasons of the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
c21media.net

HBO Max takes Pursuit of Love, Smother in first content deal with BBC Studios

MIPCOM: WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max in Latin America has picked up over 100 hours of premium scripted, children’s and factual content from BBC Studios (BBCS). Drama acquired by the SVoD platform at Mipcom includes the adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love, starring Lily James, Emily Beecham and Dominic West, produced by Open Book Productions and Moonage Pictures, and investigative thriller Smother, produced by BBCS and Treasure Entertainment.
TV SERIES
Benzinga

HBO Max Announces European Release Schedule

AT&T’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max is taking aim at Europe, will a rolling launch across 27 countries over the coming year. What Happened: The streaming service announced it would premiere across the Atlantic on Oct. 26 in Andorra, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Into 2022, HBO Max will debut...
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Who Is Gwen Shamblin, the Focus of HBO Max's The Way Down?

HBO Max's new docuseries, The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, delves into the bizarre and disturbing story of the Remnant Fellowship Church, a religious cult with a toxic emphasis on dieting. Founder Gwen Shamblin's first success was The Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian diet program that preached extreme intuitive eating alongside fundamentalist values. If that sounds bad, it pales in comparison to the horrific abuses that church members were subjected to. And in case the whole saga weren't dramatic enough, Shamblin died in a plane crash earlier this year, alongside her husband and several of her acolytes.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney+ and More for October 2021

It's October, which means there's a slew of new movies, shows, and animated specials for us to watch across streaming platforms. We've managed to narrow it down to the very best coming out in the month of October, so mark your calendars and get ready to binge the very best new movies and shows streaming in the month of October. We are getting Locke & Key: Season 2 on Netflix, Halloween Kills on Peacock, The Many Saints of Neward on HBO Max, and much more!
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Cartoon Network, HBO Max in EMEA scale new heights with Goat Girl

WarnerMedia EMEA has commissioned Goat Girl, an Irish/UK/French coproduction about a 13-year-old girl raised by mountain goats, for Cartoon Network and streaming service HBO Max. ABC in Australia has also pre-bought the 52×11′ 2D animated comedy series, which was pitched online at Cartoon Forum last year by Ireland- and UK-based...
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘No Time To Die’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been a long time coming, but the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, is finally here. Daniel Craig returns as everyone’s favorite MI6 agent, 007, for the fifth and final time in this spy action from director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Also returning to their roles in the franchise are Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest, Madeleine Swan; Ben Whishaw as Bond’s Quartermaster, Q; Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny; Jeffrey Wright as Bond’s friend Felix; and Christoph Waltz as Bond’s enemy and foster brother, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.
MOVIES
c21media.net

ZDF Enterprises to shop VIS Spanish horror reboot Stories To Stay Awake

German distributor ZDF Enterprises has acquired the rights to Spanish horror series reboot Stories To Stay Awake (Historias Para No Dormir) in all territories outside of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Latin America. Produced by ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), the 4×50’ anthology series has already been acquired by global SVoD service...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Was Ricarlo Flanagan vaccinated against covid-19? Actor dies aged 40

Actor, comedian and rapper Ricarlo Flanagan has died aged 40. The news was confirmed by Flanagan’s agent Stu Golfman of KMR Talent on 12 October 2021. In light of the news that Ricarlo’s death resulted from covid-19 complications, fans have wondered whether Ricarlo Flanagan was vaccinated against the virus. Who...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy