DR finds its own Long Lost Family
NEWS BRIEF: Danish pubcaster DR has ordered a local version of factual entertainment format Long Lost Family, which was originally produced by Wall to Wall for ITV in the UK. In Denmark, the show, which helps people who are desperate to find long-lost relatives, will be produced by STV Productions. Sold by Netherlands-based Lineup Industries internationally, Long Lost Family has been remade by channels including TLC in the US, Nelonen in Finland, Sweden’s TV4, Reshet in Israel, Ten in Australia and RTL Klub in Hungary.www.c21media.net
