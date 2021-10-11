CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
69th Annual Columbus Day Parade Kicks Off Downtown; Indigenous Peoples Day Rally In Rogers Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The 69th annual Columbus Day parade will march down State Street Monday afternoon.

It kicks-off from Wacker Drive at 1p.m., heading south to Van Buren.

There, the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans will talk about status of the holiday, and Columbus statues that have been removed from around Chicago.

Those statues were taken down as a push to rename the holiday, Indigenous Peoples Day grows.

Supporters of the name change point to Columbus’s history of murder, genocide and other violent crimes committed against the Native American people he encountered.

The Cook County board has delayed a vote to rename the holiday. A protest rally was planned for Monday afternoon at 10 a.m. in Pottawattomie Park located in Rogers Park.

Just this past Friday President Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day that will now be observed on Oct. 11.

Larking
4d ago

Columbus Day should be the only one for this day . Indigenous Day should be another day . All this does is create friction between people which some people want. Government should know better.

chard91
4d ago

All this is is discrimination against Italian Americans, BLM is forcing out another culture for no reason except to divide this country! Stand up and tear down blm

