At Least 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Crash Involving 7 Vehicles On Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– At least one person is dead after a crash involving seven vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway overnight.

Police a straight truck was one of the seven vehicles involved in the crash that took place near Sayre Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

A least one person died on the scene and three others were injured and taken to local hospitals.

A witness told CBS 2 the truck was speeding as it approached the construction area.

“I’m pretty sure the truck had to be coming at least 70 miles per hour because it was so instant,” Jairo Pachon said. “Every car around me got hit.”

All lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.