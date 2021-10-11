CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

At Least 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Crash Involving 7 Vehicles On Kennedy Expressway

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUlDO_0cNXPGrQ00

CHICAGO (CBS)– At least one person is dead after a crash involving seven vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway overnight.

Police a straight truck was one of the seven vehicles involved in the crash that took place near Sayre Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

A least one person died on the scene and three others were injured and taken to local hospitals.

A witness told CBS 2 the truck was speeding as it approached the construction area.

“I’m pretty sure the truck had to be coming at least 70 miles per hour because it was so instant,” Jairo Pachon said. “Every car around me got hit.”

All lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

Comments / 4

Linda Watts
4d ago

Sending prayers and condolences to the family that lost their love one. praying for a speedy recovery for the other victims. people slow down the life you save may be your own

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Child, 3 Adults Seriously Hurt In Pin-In Accident In Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were seriously injured, including a 4-year-old boy, in a traffic accident Friday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 75th and Dorchester, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The victims were pinned in after the accident, and had to be rescued. Four people were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, including a 4-year-old boy. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital; while a 22-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots Fired At Police During Foot Chase In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers Friday afternoon during a foot chase in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said officers were conducting an investigation in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street around 1:45 p.m., when two men ran away from police. Officers chased the two men into a nearby home, and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the officers. No one was injured, and the two suspects were able to get away, but a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Death Investigation Underway After Body Found In Apartment Fire In Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man’s body was found after an apartment fire in Brighton Park Wednesday night. Firefighters were on the scene in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said the man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of the man’s death is under investigation. Five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is also unknown.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Wicker Park Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in the Wicker Park neighborhood. Police said a 55-year-old man was in a car in an alley along North Avenue, near Damen Avenue, around 3:45 p.m., when someone tried to rob him. The robber then shot the victim in the hip and leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. North Avenue was shut down near Damen as Area Five detectives investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Manhunt Underway In Tinley Park For Suspects Tied To Shooting, Double Homicide

CHICAGO (CBS)– A manhunt in underway for two men in Tinley Park. Several law enforcement agencies are looking for murder suspects tied to a shooting in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana. “What we think were two other suspects that fled into the surrounding woods in that area,” said Pat Carr, Tinley Park Village Manager. Tinley Park Police said around 10 p.m. Thursday they received a message from Illinois State Police about suspects wanted for a shooting near Ridgeland Avenue and 183rd Street. The three men were in a car, when officers spotted them. After a high-speed chase, the suspects crashed near Ridgeland...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire Fighter Hospitalized For Smoke Inhalation After Battling Fire In Gresham Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews rushed a Chicago firefighter to the hospital after he was overcome by smoke while battling a fire in the Gresham. The fire started on 76th and Paulina. 99 firefighters worked to put out the flames at the vacant apartment building, but the fire also spread to an attic at a neighboring bungalow house. No one was home at the time because the house is being rehabbed. The deputy district fire chief said the firefighter suffered smoke inhalation but should be fine. Firefighters say the apartment building caught fire in the back, but it’s not clear how it started.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 Person Shot On Dan Ryan Expressway Near 69th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 75th Street Wednesday night. Illinois State Police canvassed the area for shell casings after the shooting around 8:45 p.m. ISP said the shooting took place in the northbound lanes. One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. All lanes have reopened.  
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Search For Suspects In Attempted Carjacking Leaving A Brazilian Man Hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two suspects who shot a Brazilian man in an attempted carjacking last month in Avondale. JP Marchezani’s family tells CBS 2’s Megan Hickey they moved here from Brazil a few years ago because they thought it would be safer. But then six weeks ago their son was the victim of what appears to be an attempted carjacking. Police are still looking for the suspects seen in surveillance video – the family is asking for prayers. “Can you hear me? squeeze your hand and then he was squeezing the hand. Was amazing, was it was amazing,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Accident In Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE (CBS) — A 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Elk Grove Village Wednesday morning. At approximately 6:15 am, the woman was walking eastbound on Higgins Road., on the north side of the street, near Touhy Avenue, when a vehicle traveling westbound on Higgins Road hit her, police said. The vehicle continued westbound on Higgins. At this time, the description of the vehicle is unknown but may have front end or passenger side damage. The woman was transported to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending family notification. The Elk Grove Village Police Department is asking that anyone with information related to the identity of the vehicle or driver to contact 847-357-4100.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired On Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are responding to a report of shots fired on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street. Police a vehicle was damaged by gunfire on the inbound Dan Ryan near 71st Street shortly before 4 p.m., but no injuries were reported. The victim managed to drive off the expressway and call police. Illinois State Police said the inbound lanes were shut down shortly after 5 p.m. to search for evidence, but they reopened around 5:35 p.m. It was the second shooting in that area of the Dan Ryan in less than 24 hours. Wednesday night, a passenger in a car was shot at 69th Street. Police said there have been 62 shootings on the Dan Ryan so far this year., and 195 overall on Chicago area expressways, compared to only 128 in all of 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Man Charged In CTA Attack In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 41-year-old man is charged for attacking a woman on a CTA train in the Loop Wednesday morning. Police said on Oct. 13, at 10:38 a.m., William Harris was identified as the offender who battered an 18-year-old woman who was riding a CTA train in the 0-100 block of N. Dearborn. The offender was taken into custody at the scene and charged with aggravated battery. No additional information is available at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

Man Found Dead In Basement After Apartment Fire In South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was found dead in the basement of a burned apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department said a 55-year-old man was found dead in the three-story building, located at 5038 West Congress Parkway, just after midnight. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded After Confronting Maskless Woman In Convenience Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and critically injured Thursday afternoon, after confronting a woman for not wearing a mask inside a convenience store in the West Town neighborhood. Police said, around 12:45 p.m., a woman walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, with no mask on. A 48-year-old man inside the store told the woman to put a mask on, and the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the victim was an employee or a customer at the 7-Eleven. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Charged With Arson And Murder In Fatal South Austin Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old woman has been arrested on arson and murder charges, accused of setting a fire that killed a man in South Austin on Wednesday. Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said 62-year-old Willie Heard was found dead in a three-story apartment building, located at 5038 West Congress Parkway, just after midnight early Wednesday. Thursday night, police announced 64-year-old Dementhrice Boykin, was identified as the person who set the fire. She has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. Boykin is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Drivers Suspect Scam After Cars Towed From Uptown Parking Lot During Concert At Aragon Ballroom

CHICAGO (CBS) — We saw it happen time and time again; car after car being towed from a parking lot near the Aragon Ballroom, even though the drivers had paid for parking. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack is investigating what happened. A sign outside the lot near Lawrence Avenue and Broadway says “event parking,” so many of the people who parked there during the Twenty One Pilots concert Thursday night likely assumed their cars would be safe, but that wasn’t the case. “We paid $40, and we were scammed to park here,” Claire Hagan said after her Jeep was towed from the lot. The same...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen Ambulance Crashes On Near North Side, Suspect Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old woman stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance on Tuesday night, striking a bicyclist and a car during the getaway. It all started in the 2200 block of West Division. It was there that the cyclist and vehicle were hit. A stolen Chicago Fire Department Ambulance crashed near Astor Street and North Blvd. (CBS) The alleged thief fled and crashed near Astor Street and North Boulevard where he was arrested by Chicago Police. The bicyclist self-transported to St Mary Hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

42-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Pulled From Highland Lake Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 42-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from the Highland Lake over the weekend. Examination from the Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Zeeshan Tabassum died from drowning. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies said around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, they were dispatched to the lake located at 34481 N. Circle Drive, for a report of a man who went into the lake but did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life vest. Multiple fire agencies arrived to search the lake for Tabassum. He was found and pulled from the water, unconscious, and transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Despite medical efforts he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Seriously Wounded While Putting Antifreeze In His Car In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while putting antifreeze in his car Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was putting antifreeze in his vehicle in the 0-100 block of North Albany Avenue around 6:25 a.m., when another car pulled up alongside him, and someone in the rear passenger seat shot him several times. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-Year-Old Boy Shot While Riding Bike In Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike in Gage Park Tuesday night. Chicago police said the teen was in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue around 11:08 p.m. when someone in a dark sedan fired shots. The teen was shot in the chest and left arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy