Public Health

You Had Your Two Pfizer Shots: How Will You React to the Booster?

By David Matthau
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID booster shots for everyone 65 and older and those with medical conditions who received their second Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago are available at more than a thousand dispensing locations across New Jersey, but demand for the boosters continues to lag. Some Garden State residents have expressed...

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

