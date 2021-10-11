CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global shares mixed on energy worries, weak US jobs data

By YURI KAGEYAMA
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8fNU_0cNXOtaw00
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday despite persisting worries about the region’s energy crunch and coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Monday amid persisting worries about energy shortages and weaker than expected jobs growth in the U.S.

Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and London. Shanghai was flat.

Surging demand has collided with supply and shipping constraints, among other factors, pushing energy prices sharply higher and causing power outages in China and some other major economies.

France’s CAC lost nearly 0.3% in early trading to 6,541.64, while Germany’s DAX shed 0.3% to 15,166.39. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,105.14. The future for the Dow industrials fell 0.3% to 34,522.00. The future contract for the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,364.75.

The release of weaker than expected U.S. employment figures pulled share prices on Wall Street lower Friday. The jobs report showed employers added just 194,000 jobs last month, well short of the 479,000 that economists had anticipated.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.8% from 5.1%, and the government revised past months’ hiring numbers higher. But last month’s hiring was still the weakest since December 2020. Average wages also rose a bit faster from August than expected, which helps workers but adds to worries about inflation.

This week, attention on Wall Street turns to inflation numbers due out on Wednesday, and upcoming corporate earnings.

In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.6% to finish at 28,498.20 after Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, backed away from comments suggesting he favored raising taxes on capital gains and dividends. The possibility of such an increase had spooked investors after he took office on Oct. 4.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,299.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.0% to 25,325.09, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 3,591.71. South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday.

Revving up the world's third largest economy remains an important mission for Kishida, but he is widely seen as the choice of the old guard of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated politics since World War II. Some critics say change is needed if the nation hopes to remain competitive, especially when the pandemic has created new kinds of problems, ranging from shifts in work styles to supply shortages.

The rally in Japan could be short-lived. Like Europe, Asia is seeing fuel shortages that could hinder recoveries from the pandemic.

“The energy crisis also continues, with India and China both flagging blackouts that will hit supply chains from another angle, and China seeing massive flooding in the coal-producing region it is relying on to keep the lights running,” RaboResearch said in a market commentary.

U.S. benchmark crude jumped $1.99 to $81.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.05 to $79.35 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.67 to $84.06 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 112.88 Japanese yen from 112.21 yen. The euro cost $1.1574, up from $1.1571.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Cac#Dow#Asian#S P#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Resumes, Aussie Shrugs Weak Job Data

Yen’s decline resumes in Asian session today, with selling focusing against commodity currencies. Aussie shrugs off slightly weaker than expected job data, and strengthen together with Kiwi and Loonie. On the other hand, Dollar turns slightly softer even though FOMC minutes affirmed tapering to start in November. Euro is not far away too while Sterling is a bit sluggish. As for the week, Aussie is currently the strongest one so far, followed by Kiwi. Yen remains the worst, followed by Dollar and Euro.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Global Equities Mixed After US Inflation Data

World stock markets were mixed Wednesday following the publication of key US inflation data as investors waited to see what implications it would have on the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy. Traders were on tenterhooks for the release of minutes from the Fed's most recent gathering and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Asian shares mostly higher despite lingering energy worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday despite persisting worries about the region’s energy crunch and coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Japan and China rose, while South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. Shares fell in Australia. Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, calmed worries...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stock indexes eye mixed close as jobs data sparks questions

U.S. stock indexes were mixed in afternoon trading Friday after a weak jobs report raised questions about the Federal Reserve's timeline to pare back its immense support for markets. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones...
STOCKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy