An orphaned baby manatee is in good hands at Zoo Tampa. The calf was found swimming alone off the coast of Southwest Florida and was rescued by FWC. The 45 pound orphan was brought to Zoo Tampa where they have a Manatee Critical Care Center. “At that size he should have been seen with his mom and unfortunately she was nowhere to be found, and so it was deemed that he was needed to be rescued,” a keeper with ZooTampa said.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO