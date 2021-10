Oliver Rowe, managing director of Fusion Communications, discusses how businesses can combat data security and GDPR issues when working remotely. The events of the pandemic have reshaped the way many of us work, with remote and flexible working becoming a new norm for many industries. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a rise in home working from 27% in 2019 compared with 37% in 2020, with nearly 24% of businesses stating they intended to use increased remote working going forward. The Information and Communication industry made up the highest proportion of this figure at 49%. Given this, data security and GDPR issues arising from client information being accessed from home or from personal devices have also become more commonplace. Here are some key points businesses should consider to ensure data security and GDPR compliance from remote workers.

