Twitch's data has been leaked on a significant scale, including source code for the site, an unreleased Steam competitor, and details of contributor payouts. "We can confirm a breach has taken place," Twitch wrote on Twitter at 11 AM Eastern today. "Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO