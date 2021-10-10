Saweetie Claps Back At Critics After ‘Colorist’ Chat With Too Short Resurfaces: ‘Black Women Are Beautiful, Period!’

Antonia Lofaso has quite the résumé. She's not only built an empire as a celebrity chef, restauranter, and caterer, she's also appeared on various network TV shows and even written a cookbook (via Lofaso's website). She's certainly made a name for herself and made it clear she knows how to run a business. But there's perhaps one title Lofaso takes most seriously: Mom. Lofaso is the single mother of daughter Xea Myers following the death of her partner, musical artist Heavy D, also known as Dwight Arrington Myers (via Famous Chefs). Heavy D's star-studded career included his status as frontman of the group Heavy D and the Boyz in the '90s and was also featured on other performer's songs, such as Michael Jackson's "Jam" (via ABC News).

