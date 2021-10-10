Saweetie Claps Back At Critics After ‘Colorist’ Chat With Too Short Resurfaces: ‘Black Women Are Beautiful, Period!’
Saweetie caught heat this weekend when an old video of a conversation she had with rapper Too Short resurfaced. In the clip, you hear Too Short say that he loves biracial women and that he’s never fallen in love with anybody who wasn’t mixed. “Mixed heritage women have always been my favorite,” he told Saweetie in the clip. “I don’t think I’ve ever fallen in love with a woman that wasn’t mixed,” to which Saweetie, seemingly taken aback, responded, “Really?!”theboxhouston.com
