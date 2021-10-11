HEALTH AND FITNESS: Be active, even when you're not
You probably know that exercise is good for your physical health. A lower risk of weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers are among a long list of positive health effects of regular physical activity. But the rewards of exercise go beyond strengthening muscles and bones, burning fat, and improving heart health. Lesser known benefits include improved mental health, cognitive function and greater feelings of wellbeing.www.postandcourier.com
