Elliott: Brandon Staley's fearlessness on fourth down unlocking victories for Chargers

Justin Herbert broke the huddle with 16 seconds left on the play clock, then spent the next five seconds repeating the call to veteran tight end Jared Cook and third-year tackle Storm Norton, barking against the backdrop of a raucous SoFi Stadium. Facing fourth-and-2 at midfield with over nine minutes remaining Monday night, the Chargers had arrived at a pivotal moment. Their 21-point halftime lead against the Raiders had melted to just seven, and failing to convert would give Derek Carr and Co. a chance to evaporate that deficit entirely. Yet Brandon Staley never hesitated in sending his offense out there to attempt the conversion.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO