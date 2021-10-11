CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Elliott: Brandon Staley's fearlessness on fourth down unlocking victories for Chargers

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Bold play-calling by Chargers coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was key to the Chargers’ victory over the Browns.

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Elliott
turfshowtimes.com

Chargers-Raiders Monday Night Football: Talk about Brandon Staley & SoFi Stadium!

The Rams are kind of an average defense right now and the LA Chargers are playing on Monday Night Football with their old defensive coordinator leading the way. Former LA defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who helped orchestrate the NFL’s top-ranked defense in 2020, has the Chargers at 2-1 and hosting the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Monday night at 5:20 PM PT.
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Chargers coach Brandon Staley backs Joey Bosa after officiating outburst

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on Tuesday supported Joey Bosa’s right to publicly vent about officials after the Chargers’ 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, noting his status within the league. Bosa is a three-time Pro Bowl player. “This guy has earned the right to express himself,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Browns#Fearlessness#American Football
The Ringer

Brandon Staley Could Be the One to Lift the Chargers’ Curse

Justin Herbert broke the huddle with 16 seconds left on the play clock, then spent the next five seconds repeating the call to veteran tight end Jared Cook and third-year tackle Storm Norton, barking against the backdrop of a raucous SoFi Stadium. Facing fourth-and-2 at midfield with over nine minutes remaining Monday night, the Chargers had arrived at a pivotal moment. Their 21-point halftime lead against the Raiders had melted to just seven, and failing to convert would give Derek Carr and Co. a chance to evaporate that deficit entirely. Yet Brandon Staley never hesitated in sending his offense out there to attempt the conversion.
NFL
Morning Journal

Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s friends, family recall journey to NFL

Jason Staley needed just a little more time with his brother. Separated by 128 seconds at birth — but 2,500 miles apart from each other on this day — emotion overcame the twin sons of Bruce and Linda Staley on Jan. 17 as they talked on the phone. “We did...
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Brandon Staley is the Best Defensive HC in Football Besides Bill Belichick

New Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley is as involved in defensive personnel as any other. Staley worked as a coach in many different universities, but didn’t find his groove until he worked at James Madison University in 2014. After his CFB career, Staley worked for three NFL teams before 2021, when he was named the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and is off to a great start that has many viewing him as the best defensive Head Coach in the NFL aside from Bill Belichick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Chargers’ Brandon Staley gives perfect explanation why it’s important to run the ball in today’s NFL

You’ve heard this mantra probably a million times over the last decade-plus watching the NFL: It’s a passing league. While teams are dropping back to pass with greater ferocity than any other time in history, what of the running game? How important is it to winning football games and an overall operation of a modern-day offense? That question was posed to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and the 38-year-old perfectly crystallized how a strong running game complements the quarterback and the offense as a whole.
NFL
Ottumwa Courier

Staley's trust in Herbert big key to Chargers' 3-1 start

Brandon Staley's unwavering trust in Justin Herbert and aggressiveness going for it on fourth downs have been defining traits four games into Staley's tenure as Los Angeles Chargers' head coach. It also helped set the tone for the Bolts' 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Herbert...
NFL
bigrapidsnews.com

Staley's journey: Chargers coach's cancer battle defined him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chargers coach Brandon Staley will be on the national stage Monday night for the first time when Los Angeles hosts the Las Vegas Raiders. The narrative will be predictable. How Staley went from Division III defensive coordinator to NFL head coach in five years. But the...
NFL
OCRegister

Chargers’ Brandon Staley directs focus on Browns’ Chubb and Hunt

COSTA MESA — Chargers coach Brandon Staley went viral Wednesday for a response he gave two weeks ago regarding his philosophy on running the football. Supporters of analytics heard Staley say: “You don’t need a run game to play the pass” and showered him with praise and retweets on Twitter.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Los Angeles Chargers’ News: Coach Brandon Staley’s Opinion Upon Run Game Goes Viral

With time, evolution is essential to every single happening on the face of the planet and the NFL was no exemption to the same. Ideally, what was a game of sheer physicality and a contest of a few blistering runs has evolved to a contest of accurate passing and a timely outbreak of searing runs. With all said and done, no matter whatsoever evolution does to a game, the roots will always stay hidden under some deep wraps of existence. Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Brandon Staley explicated why running is of utmost importance to the game.
NFL
footballscoop.com

Your run game is important, but not for the reason you probably think, Brandon Staley explains

Few coaches have had a career arc like Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Back as early as 2016, Staley was a highly respected Division III coordinator at John Carroll (OH) and in 2017 he made the jump to the NFL as the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears for a few seasons, then accepted the same role with the Broncos in 2019 before Sean McVay brought him to LA for a season to be the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020.
NFL
Redlands Daily Facts

Brandon Staley leads Chargers to win vs. Browns with many loved ones in attendance

INGLEWOOD — Chargers coach Brandon Staley routinely runs the stairs at SoFi Stadium three hours before kickoff on game days. On Sunday, the first-time head coach settled on the lower level behind the Cleveland Browns’ sideline to exercise across empty seats. Three hours later, those seats were filled with familiar...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy