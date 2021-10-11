Chargers call 'no más' and get dragged to thrilling comeback win over Browns

The Chargers are set to face off against the Browns on Sunday afternoon. There are a few things that Los Angeles will need to do in order to secure a victory in Week 5. Despite the offensive success that the team has had through the first four weeks, the Chargers are set to face the NFL’s top-ranked defense. With a fearsome Browns front that is eager to disrupt QB Justin Herbert early and often, the line will need to be on their A-game to give the young signal-caller time to throw, which likely means plenty of max protections, double teams, and chip blocks to play down the pressure. By buying him even the slightest time in the pocket, Herbert should prosper, given how well he’s been under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi calling the shots coupled with his immense arm talent and the number of skill players for Cleveland to defend, especially with a defensive backfield that will be without starting cornerback Greg Newsome.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO