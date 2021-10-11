Court ruling allows covering to remain over Columbus statue in Philadelphia
The Commonwealth Court ruling vacated a decision by a Common Pleas Court judge to allow immediate removal of the box covering the statue on Marconi Plaza. (Philadelphia) — A state court ruling will allow a plywood box to remain — for the moment — over a statue of Christopher Columbus that the city has been trying to remove from a south Philadelphia park since the explorer became a focus amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice.www.witf.org
