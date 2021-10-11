CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Court ruling allows covering to remain over Columbus statue in Philadelphia

WITF
WITF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Commonwealth Court ruling vacated a decision by a Common Pleas Court judge to allow immediate removal of the box covering the statue on Marconi Plaza. (Philadelphia) — A state court ruling will allow a plywood box to remain — for the moment — over a statue of Christopher Columbus that the city has been trying to remove from a south Philadelphia park since the explorer became a focus amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice.

www.witf.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WITF

AG Shapiro moves to block GOP effort to subpoena election records

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a court motion this week to intervene in an effort by GOP lawmakers to subpoena records linked to the 2020 presidential election. Despite a virtual absence of evidence of voter fraud during the nearly year-old election, Republican allies of former President Donald...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

US Supreme Court won’t hear dispute over injection sites — like one proposed in Philadelphia

Organizers of the Safehouse project say federal “crackhouse” laws enacted are not intended to criminalize medically supervised centers. (Philadelphia) — The U.S. Supreme Court decided Wednesday it will not review a nonprofit group’s effort to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia to try to reduce overdose deaths. The high court’s decision in the widely watched test case is a setback for the two dozen U.S. states and cities that supported the petition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Case against accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter plods on

Editor’s note: This article contains an antisemitic quote from the suspect. (Pittsburgh) — The federal judge in the capital murder case against Robert Bowers in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre told lawyers Wednesday she wants a list of pretrial motions and plans to reassess the status of the long-delayed case in January.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
City
Columbus, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania US Senate candidate loses bid to seal child custody case

(Harrisburg) — A judge on Thursday refused to seal records and proceedings in the ongoing custody battle involving Sean Parnell, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, or grant Parnell’s request to bar his wife from talking about past restraining orders she had sought against him. Parnell had made...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Pa. lawmakers hand out millions in public contracts to law firms that fill their campaign coffers

In the last two years, lawmakers have paid nearly $10 million to many of the same law firms and lawyers making contributions. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania attorney general jumps into ’22 governor’s race

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, will formally announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, entering the 2022 race months after making his intentions known and effectively clearing the field of potential rivals for the Democratic nomination. Shapiro, a familiar presence on cable TV news who has spent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Shapiro makes it official, declares candidacy for governor

Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary so far, while the Republican field is crowded. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general announced his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, releasing a campaign video in which he sought to tie Republican rivals to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Marconi
WITF

Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

(Undated) — Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. Spurred by national...
SOCIETY
WITF

Accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

(Pittsburgh) — Pittsburgh police officers who responded to the synagogue building during a shooting three years ago that killed 11 people told a judge Tuesday that defendant Robert Bowers made several references to killing Jews. Officer Stephen Mescan was the first to testify in what is expected to be a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Overriding mayor’s veto, Chambersburg adopts LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance

(Chambersburg) — Chambersburg has become at least the 10th midstate community to adopt an LGBTQ-inclusive anti-discrimination ordinance. After borough Councilmember Dennis Schmaltz introduced the motion to override Mayor Walter Bietsch’s veto at its meeting on Monday, the council heard nearly an hour of public comment for and against the law. The Council then voted 7-3 to override the veto. More than two weeks ago, the council had passed the law by the same margin.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WITF

Pa. lawmakers spend millions of tax dollars on private lawyers but often don’t reveal why

A review of thousands of pages of documents shows the cases ranged from public records fights to secret personnel problems to attempts to overturn last year’s presidential election. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#South Philadelphia#Columbus Day#Commonwealth Court#A Common Pleas Court#The Associated Press#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Italian#Indigenous
WITF

Gun violence claiming more lives of American teens, children

(St. Louis) — Gun violence is killing an increasing number of American children, from toddlers caught in crossfires to teenagers gunned down in turf wars, drug squabbles or for posting the wrong thing on social media. Shootings involving children and teenagers have been on the rise in recent years, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Prison guard vaccinations increase after governor’s mandate

(Harrisburg) — The number of vaccinated state prison system employees has nearly doubled in the two months since Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf mandated vaccines or weekly testing to help contain the coronavirus, a policy prison guards unsuccessfully challenged in court. The Corrections Department said Friday more than 6,700 workers have...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy