G20 Only Achieved Global Tax Deal Unanimity at Last Minute - German Govt Source
By Reuters
US News and World Report
5 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Finance leaders from the G20 major economies on Wednesday endorsed a global deal to revamp corporate taxation and pledged to avoid premature withdrawal of fiscal support while keeping a close eye on inflation, according to a final draft communique seen by Reuters. The G20 finance ministers and...
WASHINGTON/ROME, Oct 13 (Reuters) - G20 finance leaders on Wednesday endorsed a global tax deal that calls for the elimination of unilateral digital services taxes, but Italy's economy minister said it may take up to two years to eliminate the digital levy imposed by Rome. The timing of the removal...
The OECD's proposed global tax overhaul now has 136 countries signed on. The treaty would tax large multinationals at a minimum rate of 15% and require companies to pay taxes in the countries where they do business. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
Nearly 140 countries agreed Friday to the most sweeping overhaul of global tax rules in a century, a move that aims to curtail tax avoidance by multinational corporations and raise additional tax revenue of as much as $150 billion annually. But the accord, which is a decade in the making,...
Oct 8 (Reuters) - An international deal setting a global minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook will pay more tax, the world's largest digital social network said on Friday. "Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic has kept its grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate sank last month from 5.2% to 4.8%. The rate fell in part because more people found jobs but also because about 180,000 fewer people looked for work in September, which meant they weren’t counted as unemployed.
Europe has mustered an almost united front behind global tax reform. Now it is the U.S. that needs to get its house in order. On Friday evening in Paris, about 130 nations are expected to announce a new deal on global corporate taxation. Key holdout Ireland said it would back the deal late Thursday. Its support was crucial because the country has a low tax rate and hosts the international headquarters of many U.S. tech giants at the heart of the tax-avoidance quarrel.
PARIS (Reuters) - OECD chief Mathias Cormann said on Wednesday that he was optimistic that a global corporate tax overhaul could be finalised in time for a G20 summit at the end of this month. "Today I am quietly optimistic that in time for the G20 leaders summit that we...
PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The world is on the brink of a global corporate tax deal but compromise is still needed over the final details, France's finance minister said on Wednesday as countries that have been holding out begin to lay out their positions. Some 140 countries aim to...
DUBLIN (Reuters) -An updated text of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s proposed overhaul of global corporate tax rules responds “to a lot, if not all” of the concerns raised by the key holdout, Ireland, its deputy prime minister said on Monday. Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for a...
Lord Frost has warned a “big gap” remains between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisting Brussels must make a “significant” concession over the vexed issue of governance if there is to be a deal.It comes after the bloc offered a package of major compromises aimed at cutting red tape and easing the transit of goods between Great Britain to Northern Ireland following months of disruption.However, Lord Frost made clear on Friday that the proposals as they stand are unacceptable – insisting the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in resolving trade disputes is...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's monopoly port operator Transnet late Friday declared a force majeure at its Richards Bay Bulk Terminal, it said in a statement, following a fire that broke out at the port on Wednesday. Richards Bay Bulk Terminal, Africa's largest coal export facility, is located off the...
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults. The companies said in a statement...
The World Bank, a behemoth of an organization that provides tens of billions of dollars in aid to mostly developing countries, is in the middle of one of its biggest scandals since being founded in 1944.
The crux of the crisis relates to its Doing Business Index, which ranks the ease of opening and operating companies in 190 countries. In September 2021, an investigation alleged that senior leadership at the bank manipulated the index’s data in response to pressure from China and Saudi Arabia.
The scandal has already caused the bank to suspend publication of the index and prompted calls for...
The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. government announced Friday it will provide more than $20 million to nearly 700,000 asylum seeks, refugees and vulnerable migrants in Central America and Mexico. The additional funding, provided through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), will "help meet urgent humanitarian needs,"...
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who was eviscerated by critics Thursday for endorsing a tweet that claimed inflation and supply chain issues affecting the country were "high class problems," once ripped the Trump administration for being out of touch on price increases. Klain, a prolific tweeter, made news...
New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms.
The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions.
"If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
