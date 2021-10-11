Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas defense lead the team to their fourth straight win
The Cowboys keep their winning streak alive with a dominant performance against their division rival. Kellen Moore’s offense once again rolled, compiling 515 yards of total offense. Dan Quinn’s defense, not to be outdone, scored once again and record two turnovers for their fifth-straight game in 2021. The Dallas defense has a streak of 9 straight going back to last season, the longest streak in the league since 2010.www.chatsports.com
