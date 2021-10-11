Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas defense lead the team to their fourth straight win

All is well in Dallas Cowboys Land. Well, that’s as of right now, and hopefully, it remains that way. The Cowboys had a winnable matchup against a Carolina Panthers team on Sunday that was without their Star, a general superstar of the league, and a dynamic all-purpose back in Christian McCaffrey. However and with the Panthers being undefeated, themselves, coming into this contest, it was just as much a losable one as well and proved to be as such.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO