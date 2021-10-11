CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys news: Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas defense lead the team to their fourth straight win

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys keep their winning streak alive with a dominant performance against their division rival. Kellen Moore’s offense once again rolled, compiling 515 yards of total offense. Dan Quinn’s defense, not to be outdone, scored once again and record two turnovers for their fifth-straight game in 2021. The Dallas defense has a streak of 9 straight going back to last season, the longest streak in the league since 2010.

Ezekiel Elliott: Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys RB being rewarded for offseason work

Through four games of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking like the player the franchise drafted him to be once again. Elliott has lost significant weight and is posting strong numbers out of the backfield once again. On his weekly 105.3 The Fan appearance on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that there is, “no question,” Elliott is being rewarded for his work in the offseason.
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Injury Update: Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, Randy Gregory

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, along with tight end Sean McKeon, to the Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured. So as that duo participated in the Wednesday workout here at The Star, their 21-day clocks start toward their game-day eligibility. Meanwhile, star running back...
Ezekiel Elliott
Elliott, Cowboys run over top defense, beat Panthers 36-28

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys ran over the NFL’s No. 1 defense, answerin... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Defensive versatility and intensity at the heart of resurgence

All is well in Dallas Cowboys Land. Well, that’s as of right now, and hopefully, it remains that way. The Cowboys had a winnable matchup against a Carolina Panthers team on Sunday that was without their Star, a general superstar of the league, and a dynamic all-purpose back in Christian McCaffrey. However and with the Panthers being undefeated, themselves, coming into this contest, it was just as much a losable one as well and proved to be as such.
Critics of Ezekiel Elliott’s $90 million contract are being silenced by the rejuvenated Cowboys star

Nine months ago, he represented one of the worst contracts in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott’s production was hitting an all-time low. The Dallas Cowboys running back was fumbling too much, and the powerfully explosive chunk plays that often fueled his “feed me” celebrations were fading. Despite being only 25 years old, something looked remarkably wrong in his game.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bothered by knee

Elliott will miss Wednesday's practice due to discomfort in his knee, but he plans to return to the field Thursday and play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott certainly looked healthy in Sunday's win over Carolina, taking 20 carries for 143...
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Is Dan Quinn’s Dallas defense overrated?

There has been some talk, slander, if you will, about the legitimacy of the Dallas Cowboys defense this season. It seems the unit that has collected a league-high 10 interceptions in just five weeks of action is ruffling some feathers around the league. Some have gone so far as to...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott returns to vintage form with another strong performance

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a game-high 143 yards on 20 carries in the Cowboys’ victory. Elliott produced a physical game where during a 47-yard run, the third-longest of his career, he stiffed armed safety Sam Franklin Jr., after making two cuts before finding a running lane. After the play, Elliott did his trademark “Feed Me” motion, something fans haven’t seen much of.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns to practice Thursday

Elliott (knee) did resistance training before taking part in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Elliott is tending to some tightness in his knee this week, which caused him to sit out Wednesday. No matter, he expected to return Thursday, which has come to pass, and suit up Sunday against the Giants. The Cowboys will reveal Elliott's activity level later Thursday.
CowboyMaven

Least Surprising About Cowboys 3-1 Start: Ezekiel Elliott

FRISCO - How does one separate the analysts, media members and fans who paid close offseason attention to Ezekiel Elliott's presence and future with the Dallas Cowboys ... from the ones who failed to do so?. By taking note - and tsk-tsking - those who are surprised as Zeke's successful...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ezekiel Elliott dismisses ‘statement’ game talk, credits Dallas Cowboys offensive line

A knee injury kept Ezekiel Elliott from practicing with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but the running back downplayed any concern. Elliott said his knee was a little stiff, but “a lot of the stiffness is gone” now. “So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, get right for this weekend,” he said.
Dallas News

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t feel like he needs to make a statement to anyone

FRISCO — After the season-opener, in which he rushed for just 33 yards on 11 carries, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been on a tear. He’s averaged 103 yards on nearly 17 carries a game the last three weeks. In the 36-28 victory over Carolina last week, Elliott carried 20 times for a season-high 143 yards. It was the seventh-most yards he’s gained in his career.
