Goodlord acquires major fintech app

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodlord has snapped up fintech app acasa, with a view to broadening the range of services it offers to letting agents and their landlords and tenants. acasa is a fintech platform which allows tenants to manage household bills and split costs between housemates easily. The acquisition, which is for an undisclosed sum, will see Goodlord incorporate the tech into their existing offering.

#Tech#Acasa
