CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Starkey: Score that round for Ben Roethlisberger

Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might seem silly to make every game a referendum on Ben Roethlisberger, but let’s be honest here: Every game is a referendum on Ben Roethlisberger. That’s what happens when you’re 39, you’re struggling in a new offense, you’re losing your freedom within that offense and you’re the only player in the NFL to appear on the injury list with not one but two injuries (Roethlisberger was listed with hip and pectoral injuries).

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

WATCH: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger throws 400th career touchdown pass

Ben Roethlisberger made a bit of history Sunday in Green Bay. The Steelers veteran became just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 career touchdown passes when he found Diontae Johnson for a 45-yard score in the first quarter against the Packers. Check it out:. The play gave...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Steelers Legend Has Telling Prediction For Ben Roethlisberger

There’s no question that Ben Roethlisberger is approaching the end of his NFL career, but that end could be coming up quicker than some may think. During an appearance with The Zach Gelb Show on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rod Woodson said he would be “very surprised” if Big Ben returned to the field after this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger draws high praise from Antonio Brown

It was well documented that Antonio Brown did not leave the Pittsburgh Steelers on good terms. At the least, he still has not forgotten about the players that helped him succeed while in Pittsburgh, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 5 home matchup against the Miami...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers trade for CB Ahkello Witherspoon is hard to make sense of

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a future fifth-round draft choice for a cornerback who has rarely seen the field. Here’s why this trade hasn’t made sense. You would think that a team that lost two quality players in Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton this offseason might be in need of some cornerback help. You would also think that after trading for an athletic, outside cornerback like Ahkello Witherspoon that he might actually see the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Steelers#Broncos#American Football#Time#The Cleveland Browns
cbslocal.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s First Quarter Touchdown Puts Him In The 400 Club

GREEN BAY (KDKA) – The Steelers broke their streak of not scoring a first-quarter touchdown on Sunday when Ben Roethlisberger and Diontae Johnson connected for a 45-yard score. However, the touchdown was a historical milestone for the Steelers’ quarterback. It was Ben’s 400th NFL touchdown. Roethlisberger joins Tom Brady, Drew...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger Explains Reason For His Inaccuracy Sunday

On paper, Ben Roethlisberger’s 65% completion rate, 26 of 40, doesn’t look bad. It’s right in line with a good number by an y starting quarterback. But watching the game and looking at a box score are two totally different things. Roethlisberger was not accurate in Sunday’s loss to the Packers and it’s a major reason why the Steelers’ offense continues to stall.
NFL
numberfire.com

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger battling 'hip issues'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with "hip issues," per head coach Mike Tomlin. Roethlisberger apparently suffered the injury during the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He completed 26-of-40 passes for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception while continuing to look like one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. Roethlisberger missed practice time in September with a pec problem and the latest ailment likely won't be the last of the season for the 39-year-old veteran. The Steelers are facing the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s Beatings ‘Not Out Of The Ordinary’ According To Tomlin

If you have been paying attention this season, you have probably noticed that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been getting smacked around a good bit already through four games, and this in spite of the fact that he has the shortest time to throw in the entire NFL. Largely...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger is on the cusp of NFL career statistical history

Say what you want about Ben Roethlisberger’s start to the 2021 NFL season, but his legendary career has put him on pace to surpass legends of the game with nearly every throw of the football. Sunday should see two of Ben Roethlisberger’s passes make some NFL history, and two footballs getting a display in Canton, Ohio.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Considering Benching QB Ben Roethlisberger, Yet

According to Jason La Canfora, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has given no indication to anyone inside the organization that he’s considering benching QB Ben Roethlisberger. However, La Canfora says some coaches and staff believe it’s only a matter of time until Roethlisberger is taken out. He writes Roethlisberger has not...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Becomes 8th Player In NFL History With 400 TD Passes

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has not been good for a while now. We have recapped their first-quarter ineptitude for a while now. Yet today, they came into Green Bay and went down the field for a first-possession touchdown, culminating in a historic play marking the 400th touchdown of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers Four Downs: Ben Roethlisberger not using the middle of the field

Plenty has been made of Ben Roethlisberger’s tendency to throw short and check down. His 4.3-yard average air yards per completion is third lowest in the league among starting quarterbacks. But even when Roethlisberger has thrown downfield, it has been exclusively to the outside. According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats,...
NFL
FanSided

Twitter reacts to another abysmal performance by QB Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger has been undisputedly one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in 2021, and Steelers media let him have it following the Packers game. It’s become less of an opinion at this point and more of an objective statement: Ben Roethlisberger has been atrocious this year. Through the first four games of 2021, the Steelers future Hall of Fame quarterback has only been able to muster up 15.0 offensive points per contest, via Pro Football Reference.
NFL
ESPN

Why the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger need fast start in Green Bay

PITTSBURGH -- To Ben Roethlisberger, one of the million-dollar questions plaguing the offense is obvious: How can the Pittsburgh Steelers offense start faster?. But that’s the thing about million-dollar questions: there’s no easy answer. “As an offense, we need to start faster, but it kind of starts with me,” the...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Takeaways: Ben Roethlisberger is the Steelers’ Biggest Problem Right Now

Their Week 4 game, a 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers was not any better than their disappointing Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers came out and looked like a methodical, purposeful team on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, the Steelers bumbled their way on both sides of the ball and it looked like a mess for just about the entire game.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Despite the record, Ben Roethlisberger sees improvement within the Steelers offense

When it comes to rankings, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is a bottom feeder. Outside of passing yards per game, they are near the bottom of the barrel in almost every offensive statistic. Compound this with a 1-3 start and you might think the Steelers’ offense is a sinking ship. Many...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy