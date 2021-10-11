CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Dual OS huawei medipad m5 lite

xda-developers
 5 days ago

I have a huawei mediapad m5 lite. I would like to transform this tablet into a workstation ( i'm a web developer) , so I need linux or windows let's say linux because of the hardware). My idea is to boot linux from the sd card and install linux on sd card, so android should still work on the ROM. And every time i open my tablet i will choose where to boot from. I have read about an app called Change my software that can do this but I do not really trust it. So my questions are:

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
xda-developers

Honor WM2 to Huawei Watch GT2

Since the seperated from Huawei, Honor Watch Magic 2 didn't get any update. As I know Huawei Watch GT2s got updates around 10 times but Honor did not, and I am not happy for this situation. As you know, these smartwatches are almost completely same and I was wondering, can...
ELECTRONICS
Computer Weekly

Huawei drives wider operating system (OS) plans

Chinese telecommunications, data and cloud company Huawei also makes software. Logically, its smartphones, tablets and other devices carry a degree of home-baked goods, with its Emotion User Interface (now known as just EMUI) forming the Android-based operating system that users would be perhaps most familiar with. In terms of deployment,...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Huawei Matebook 16 review

Huawei is going strong in the world of laptops, and the company just launched the very intriguing Matebook 16 with a 16" 3:2 screen, massive battery and super-fast charger. It is offered with two AMD APUs, and we got the mightier version with Ryzen 7 5800H. The laptop ships with...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

The TicWatch Pro X is Mobvoi's latest dual-screen Wear OS smartwatch

Mobvoi has launched a new Wear OS smartwatch in China. The TicWatch Pro X shares plenty of specs with the Pro 3 but adds some additional flair. Mobvoi has launched a new smartwatch for its audience in China. The TicWatch Pro X reuses a formula we’ve seen on previous watches in its family but brings a few more smarts to the table.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huawei Devices#Linux#Software#Sd
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite unveiled

Following the Redmi Note 8 2021 Performance All-Star phone that was released back in May, Xiaomi has just announced the Redmi Note 10 Lite. The launch happened in India and this Lite variant has joined the Redmi Note 10 lineup that consists of eight mobile devices. Well, the phone is basically the Redmi Note 9 Pro but now comes in two other colors. Choose between the Champagne Gold or Aurora Blue version. Specs and features are almost the same as well.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Huawei P40 Pro

Okay guys, I have fixed the issue on my Huawei P40 Pro. It is working like in the YouTube Video posted by Badmania98. If you want to do it with a step-by-step tutorial you can follow this link and read the website with the Google Chrome Translator:. Hier: Mit dieser...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Dell Almost Sold Computers Running Mac OS

Unlike Microsoft who licenses out its Windows operating system to consumers and computer manufacturers, Apple’s macOS is pretty much exclusive to the company’s own computers. However, it seems that at one point in time, Apple actually wanted to license out its Mac OS platform and Dell was one of the companies that they had in mind.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Spotted on Raspberry Pi

With Ubuntu, Windows, OSMC, Risc OS, Gentoo and FreeBSD (not to mention Raspberry Pi OS), the Raspberry Pi 4 is bubbling over with operating systems competing for your Micro SD cards. The list potentially grows one longer this week, with the discovery by It’s FOSS of a port of System 76’s Pop!_OS for the device.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Huawei
linuxtoday.com

Feren OS 2021.10 Available to Download

Feren OS is a desktop Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. Featuring the KDE Plasma desktop, the project’s latest snapshot is Feren OS 2021.10 which includes a new lock screen, new splash screen, and a customized Firefox experience.
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

How to Set Default OS on a Windows Dual-Boot PC

Let’s admit it; sometimes, we want to give any new operating system a try without leaving the previous one. You don’t really need to ditch your old operating system for a new one; you just need to know how to create a dual boot system. Dual boot is a configuration...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

AI on the Edge with the Arduino Portenta H7 Lite Connected

Just want to record this one for Gadget Master – the Industrial-focused Arduino Portenta family has a new member: the Portenta H7 Lite Connected. It’s designed to support AI on the Edge and low-latency control, and there’s an onboard wireless module to (simultaneously) manage Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Dive into Digital at HUAWEI CONNECT

Join HUAWEI as they hold a livestream online event, with the theme being “Dive into Digital”. This collection of high-quality programs will give you a platform for exchanges around the world about digital transformation. You’ll have the opportunity to watch HUAWEI and industry experts present highlights of the event from a unique perspective and explain the latest trends and insights around digital transformation.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Adding Wireless Charging To The Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch is a monstrously popular machine, and it’s had no difficulty raking in the bucks for the Japanese gaming giant, but there’s no denying that it’s technologically a bit behind the curve. Until the long-rumored “Pro” version of the Switch materializes, industrious gamers like [Robotanv] will simply have to make up for Nintendo’s Luddite ways by hacking in their own upgraded hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Huawei Cloud hit with cryptomining malware

A modified version of a Linux cryptomining malware that previously attacked containers now targets relatively new cloud service providers, particularly Huawei Cloud, report researchers. Cybersecurity analysts from TrendMicro have shared insights into the malware, and how it has evolved from last year’s container-attacking variant to go after cloud environments. In...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

HUAWEI Sound X is Co-engineered with DEVIALET to Deliver Hi-Res Audio

An exciting new speaker for music lovers hits the market in the form of the HUAWEI Sound X. This compact speaker is able to produce amazing sound quality, with the build of a small capsule. With smart controls, dual woofers, and certified Hi-rez audio, you can fill the room with music. This speaker takes full advantage of the HUAWEI Sound algorithm to produce stunning surround sound.
NFL
xda-developers

Dual Booting

I have ArrowOS Vanilla installed but would like to use apps like Uber, Citymapper, etc. Is it possible for me to have two ROMs on one phone so that when I need to find a place or find an Uber I could just boot into the ROM with GAPPS installed? I originally flashed Arrow GAPPS but I don't like the Google Assistant so I flashed the vanilla build instead but now apps like Uber crash on start up as I'm assuming it causes interference. I don't want to use a separate phone since I'd have to pay for another sim for mobile data.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Save £40.00 on The HUAWEI Display 23.8”

While HUAWEI offers a variety of displays, some aimed at gamers and some made for creators, the HUAWEI Display 23.8″ is designed to be an affordable and practical monitor. Featuring a 1920×1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this monitor offers a great viewing experience for productivity and casual computer use. Currently, the HUAWEI Display 23.8” is on sale for only £109.99.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Realme unveils Realme GT Neo 2, Realme UI 3.0, and 4K Google TV Stick

Realme today unveiled the Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 is a direct successor to the Realme GT Neo that was launched in March this year. Meanwhile, the Realme TV Stick is the first streaming stick to launch with the new Google TV UI since Google’s Chromecast with Google TV.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro renders have leaked… yet again

Just like it happens every year, the upcoming Google Pixel lineup — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — has leaked extensively weeks before launch. The leaks have confirmed quite a few details about the devices, including new camera features, fast charging capabilities, and display tech. We’ve also got our first look at the upcoming Pixel Stand as well. While we’ve already learned pretty much everything about the two phones, the leaks just don’t seem to stop.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

An early build of LineageOS 19.0 based on Android 12 is available for the Exynos Galaxy S10 series

Google officially announced Android 12 last week and uploaded the source code to AOSP. While the stable update hasn’t started rolling out to Pixel devices, the third-party development community is already hard at work releasing custom ROMs based on the latest version of Android for older smartphones. Over the last week, a lot of phones have received a custom ROM based on Android 12. The Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is the latest to join the Android 12 custom ROM party.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy