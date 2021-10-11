Dual OS huawei medipad m5 lite

I have ArrowOS Vanilla installed but would like to use apps like Uber, Citymapper, etc. Is it possible for me to have two ROMs on one phone so that when I need to find a place or find an Uber I could just boot into the ROM with GAPPS installed? I originally flashed Arrow GAPPS but I don't like the Google Assistant so I flashed the vanilla build instead but now apps like Uber crash on start up as I'm assuming it causes interference. I don't want to use a separate phone since I'd have to pay for another sim for mobile data.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO