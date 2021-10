Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has confirmed he will not get vaccinated against Covid-19, having previously said he would be the "last Brazilian" to do so. The far-right leader has generated controversy over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and for initially downplaying the seriousness of the virus, despite catching it himself. "I've decided not to get vaccinated. I'm looking at new studies, I already have the highest immunization, why would I get vaccinated?" the 66-year-old said late Tuesday night in an interview with Jovem Pan radio. "It would be the same as betting 10 reais on the lottery to win two. It doesn't make sense."

