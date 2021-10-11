CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WHAT IF...? Director Bryan Andrews Comments On The Possibility Of A Season 2 Episode Featuring Spider-Man

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

Much to the surprise of pretty much everyone, What If...? included an appearance from Spider-Man. While it wasn't Tom Holland providing the wall-crawler's voice (Hudson Thames stepped in and did a great job), this was definitely the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker...even if he was wearing the costume used in the Disney Parks.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Gushes Over BF Tom Holland & How Well He Handles The ‘Pressure’ Of Being Spider-Man

Zendaya called Tom Holland ‘a perfectionist’ as an actor, and expressed her appreciation for Tom’s devotion to the ‘Spider-Man’ film franchise. Zendaya, 25, couldn’t help but gush over beau Tom Holland, 25, and his work in the Spider-Man films when she spoke to InStyle for an interview published on Tuesday, October 12. “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” Zendaya said. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” the star added.
LOS ANGELES, CA
heroichollywood.com

Spider-Man Was Featured In Early Drafts Of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Early drafts of Venom: Let There Be Carnage included a role for Spider-Man. Ever since the first Venom film starring Tom Hardy was announced, fans were pretty surprised to see the beloved comic book character get his own film separate from Spider-Man, given that in the comics, his origins are rooted specifically in the webhead himself to the point where he literally has a giant Spider emblem on his chest. The first film received mostly negative reviews from critics, but became a surprisingly massive hit for Sony Pictures at the box office.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Director Sam Raimi Finally Opens up About 'Spider-Man 3' Backlash

Sam Raimi‘s directorial decision for Spider-Man 3 left a lot of fans disappointed, and many do not remember the conclusion of Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy fondly. The scene that baffled most fans was when Peter Parker strutted down the street in his emo-alter ego. This particular scene and Venom’s hasty introduction in the film saw fans give the film negative criticism.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Inverse

Spider-Man 3

Can fix Sony’s biggest problem with one surprising clone. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to explore the multiverse in a way that no other Marvel Cinematic Universe film has up to this point. The film promises to feature not only characters from the previous two Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films,...
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Let There Be Carnage’ director Andy Serkis confirms Spider-Man Crossover

Venom and Spider-Man are all set to seem collectively on the large display for the primary time since Sam Raimi’s 2007 Spider-Man 3, confirmed ComicBook. Venom: Let There Be Carnage helmer Andy Serkis lately opened up in regards to the tantalising post-credits scenes from the movie the place Venom (performed by Tom Hardy) discovered himself seemingly transported to the MCU the place Venom seemingly recognises Spider-Man (performed by Tom Holland) in a information broadcast that includes J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons). Scroll right down to know extra about it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Sony Pictures#The Infinity Stones#Time
thenerdstash.com

‘What If…?’ Writer Talks Cut Gamora And Iron Man Episode, Season 2 Plans

(SPOILERS AHEAD for ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Season 1) ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ just wrapped up its first season with The Watcher assembling a team to defeat a version of Ultron who obtained all of the infinity stones and had plans to destroy the entire multiverse. This team, later dubbed “The Guardians Of The Multiverse,” consisted of several key characters from the season including Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Star-Lord T’Challa, Party Thor, and Killmonger.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Reveals New Episode Poster Featuring Gamora

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released a new poster for this week's Marvel's What If…? finale featuring Gamora. This Gamora appears to have taken over the mantle of her adoptive father, Thanos, wearing a version of his armor. Interestingly, the poster is introducing a new character into the mix since the penultimate episode of the season ended on a cliffhanger as it began to tie various threads from previous episodes together. That's because an Ultron from a timeline where the Avengers lost gained awareness of the multiverse. Ultron then took the fight to the Watcher, forcing him to do more than watch.
TV SERIES
IGN

What If...? Season 2 Will Feature Shang-Chi and Eternals

Marvel’s What If…? season 1 has just concluded. If you haven't watched it yet, you can expect many characters from the MCU multiverse come together for an epic finale. Marvel has previously revealed that What If…? will get another season. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the creative team behind What If…? teased the second season. Head writer AC Bradley said, “Going into the second season, we're sticking with anthology form, and it's going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season. Hopefully, we'll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If...? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we've got to share the love. I'm very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.”
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel ‘What If…?’ Episode Features Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…? on Disney+ had fans feeling sentimental when a certain track could be heard during Episode 6 of Season 1. The track entitled For Chadwick can be heard in the background of Episode 6, which is a bittersweet reminder that Chadwick Boseman will always be the beloved Black Panther. The song was performed and written by Laura Karpman and can be found here. The song can also be streamed on Spotify courtesy of Marvel Music, Inc.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
FanSided

What If…? Episode 9 recap: A fitting season finale

In What If…? Episode 9, the Watcher turns to the heroes and villains of the multiverse to save all life from its greatest threat. This is the moment that the animated Disney Plus show has been leading up to. In What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath? the multiverse is at stake. The Watcher doesn’t have the luxury of sitting by and watching anymore.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Director Bryan Andrews Confirms A STAR-LORD Spinoff Starring Chadwick Boseman Was In The Works

Many fans have argued that What If...?'s best episode was the second instalment that took us to a reality where T'Challa was abducted from Earth by the Ravagers and became Star-Lord. Chadwick Boseman's performance was nothing short of perfection, though Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, and Josh Brolin were all part of a stellar supporting cast that knocked it out of the park.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Venom Director Confirms Crossover Project with Spider-Man is Under Development

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. When Sony Pictures established its own Marvel film universe centered on characters from the Spider-Man lore back in 2018, the production company made it clear right off the bat that it will take place in a completely different realm from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it's quite obvious that the entire multiverse situation is too tempting not to take advantage of and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's shocking post-credits scene pretty much proved that we're in for something big.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy