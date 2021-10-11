How These Founders Made Great Escapes From the Brink
Businesses fail every day, from world-beaters (like TWA and Lehman Brothers) to sexy high-fliers ( DeLorean, Enron) to Steady Eddie, old-school icons (Toys "R" Us, Sears). Sometimes, of course, market conditions simply turn Sisyphean. But often, when that boulder starts to roll backward, a leader's grit, imagination, resourcefulness, and ability to conjure a little luck can mean the difference between a brave new chapter and, well, Chapter 11. Here, four businesses that went from nearly bust to total gangbusters.www.inc.com
Comments / 0