How These Founders Made Great Escapes From the Brink

[This story contains spoilers from the fifth episode of the second season of Apple’s The Morning Show, “Ghosts.”] Stella Bak is a boss, Greta Lee wants everyone to know. And, she’s really good at it. Lee joined Apple TV+’s The Morning Show for season two and has been making her mark at the show’s fictional network home as the new UBA president, taking over the job left vacant by Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) once he was promoted to CEO. A tech world wunderkind, Stella has been brought onto the executive team to give UBA the woke millennial spin it so desperately needs after being...

TV SHOWS ・ 1 HOUR AGO