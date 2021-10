Lyon East 17, Lakeland 14, at White Lake-the Cougars defeated the Eagles for the first time in the history of the rival. With the victory, East improves to 3-4 (3-3 LVC) on the season. Lakeland falls to 5-2 (5-2 LVC) on the year. The Cougars will travel to Milford on Friday for a tilt with the second place Mavericks (6-1, 5-1 LVC). Lakeland will host Gibraltar Carlson on Friday.