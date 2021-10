Shorted stocks list: this week’s most shorted stocks. While Tesla (+4.88%) remains the most shorted stock this week, Eurofins Scientific has jumped into second place. The company’s share price is actually up 0.96% over the last week after it was awarded a $30 million contract by the US Department of Air Force to build a new production facility for reagents Covid-19 testing. However, the continuing vaccination programmes are likely to curb the need for Covid testing kits, which is likely weighing on enthusiasm for testing stocks. Eurofins shares are down by 2.36% today at the time of writing.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO