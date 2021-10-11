CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Paul Ince accuses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of 'blatantly lying' to Donny van de Beek about his game time at Man United... and says the Dutchman must be 'livid' watching Fred and Scott McTominay playing ahead of him

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Ince has sensationally accused Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of 'blatantly lying' to Donny van de Beek about his role at Manchester United, with the Dutchman still struggling for game time. Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 but played just 511 minutes in the Premier...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Solskjaer addresses Van De Beek game time frustration after Man Utd midfielder's chewing gum incident

The Netherlands international was seen storming to the bench and throwing his chewing gum in anger during the win over Villarreal in midweek. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down Donny van de Beek's angry reaction to not being brought on as a substitute during Manchester United's Champions League victory over Villarreal in midweek, while also reasserting that he wants "no sulkers" in his squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes ANOTHER swipe at TV bosses as Man United boss says there is 'no common sense' in making Red Devils play on Saturday lunchtime after Champions League exploits

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has hit out at the decision to make Manchester United play Everton on Saturday lunchtime, just two-and-a-half days after the end of their Champions League clash with Villarreal. Solskjaer criticised the lack of common sense in putting United’s match in the early slot on Saturday when they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans a lack of 'cutting edge' to get a second goal after Anthony Martial's opener as his Man United side fail to keep a clean sheet for a NINTH consecutive home game in Everton stalemate

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at his side's lack of 'cutting edge' after they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton. The Red Devils who made five changes going into the game had taken the lead through Anthony Martial at the end of the first-half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Van De Beek
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Paul Ince
Yardbarker

Manchester United give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer HUGE show of faith as fans call for his head

Manchester United are set to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a HUGE show of faith in his leadership, despite the Red Devils’ disappointing form as of late. Man United were expected to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this campaign, with Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo having been drafted in over the summer transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kevin De Bruyne inconsistency

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen victim to refereeing inconsistency after the Manchester United full back was handed an additional one-game ban for his Champions League sending off against Young Boys last month.Wan-Bissaka was suspended for Wednesday's dramatic 2-1 win over Villarreal at Old Trafford and will miss Atalanta's visit later this month after his punishment for receiving a straight red card in Bern was extended.Solskjaer was unhappy to learn that he would be without his first-choice right back for another European game, particularly after Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne was merely cautioned for a similar challenge in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dutchman#Ajax
ESPN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I can get best out of Man United superstars

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he can get the best out of Manchester United's superstar squad despite Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton meaning United have won just two of their last six games and only one during a run of four straight fixtures at Old Trafford. Solskjaer saw his squad strengthened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Donny van de Beek: Are the Dutchman's days at Manchester United numbered?

Netherlands resume their World Cup qualification campaign away in Latvia on Friday with one glaring omission from Louis van Gaal's 26-man squad. As his team-mates jet off around the globe on international duty, Donny van de Beek remains at Manchester United's Carrington training complex having seen his desperate struggle for game-time at club level transfer to his country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Van De Beek not frozen out at Man Utd - but Solskjaer demanding more

Donny van Beek is not 'frozen out' at Manchester United but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to see more signs of improvement from him, according to reports. The Dutchman held crunch talks with Solskjaer in the summer and was promised plenty of playing time this season. However, van de Beek...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Man United's fixture NIGHTMARE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as manager could depend on their next 10 games, as his side face European champions Chelsea, great rivals Liverpool and Man City, and Champions League tests

Many tipped Manchester United to mount a Premier League title challenge this season following a big summer outlay that saw them recruit Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. But a stuttering start to their domestic league and cup campaigns as well as a mixed Champions League group stage to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Solskjaer prepared to block Van de Beek (again) from Man Utd Jan exit

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to block Donny van de Beek from leaving in January. The midfielder was prevented from joining Everton in August by Solskjaer, but has found himself frozen out ever since. ESPN says Solskjaer would be reluctant to let Van de Beek leave United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Portugal boss Fernando Santos appears to criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he suggests Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo 'needs playing time'

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has seemingly criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by suggesting that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo needs more playing time. Ronaldo was surprisingly named on the bench when United faced Everton last weekend, with the striker coming on to play 33 minutes in a 1-1 draw. Portugal face...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

UNCOVERED: What Solskjaer really thinks of Man Utd outcast Van de Beek

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced Donny van de Beek can still has a future at Old Trafford. The Dutchman, 24, has made just four Premier League starts since joining the club in September 2020 and it's thought some United coaches are concerned about his suitability to the English game.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy