Paul Ince accuses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of 'blatantly lying' to Donny van de Beek about his game time at Man United... and says the Dutchman must be 'livid' watching Fred and Scott McTominay playing ahead of him
Paul Ince has sensationally accused Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of 'blatantly lying' to Donny van de Beek about his role at Manchester United, with the Dutchman still struggling for game time. Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 but played just 511 minutes in the Premier...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0