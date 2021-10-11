Supply Chain Slowdown Expected to Snag Holiday Shopping Season

The inflatable skeleton dragons and bags of “fun-size” Snickers are lining store shelves now, but maybe Halloween isn’t the holiday we should be shopping for. Thanks to manufacturing holdups, shipping delays and labor shortages throughout the supply chain, it’s going to take longer and cost more for retailers and consumers to get the items they want for Christmas, Hannukah and other December yearend celebrations. The best way to tackle this year’s gift list is to shop early—and with an open mind and wallet, said experts in the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.