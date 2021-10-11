CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain Slowdown Expected to Snag Holiday Shopping Season

By Carrie Handwerker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inflatable skeleton dragons and bags of “fun-size” Snickers are lining store shelves now, but maybe Halloween isn’t the holiday we should be shopping for. Thanks to manufacturing holdups, shipping delays and labor shortages throughout the supply chain, it’s going to take longer and cost more for retailers and consumers to get the items they want for Christmas, Hannukah and other December yearend celebrations. The best way to tackle this year’s gift list is to shop early—and with an open mind and wallet, said experts in the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
wymt.com

Is the supply chain crisis impacting Halloween shopping?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While shopping at your favorite stores this fall, you may have noticed it’s harder to find what you’re looking for. Economists say slower shipping and difficulty keeping items on the shelves is a side effect of the pandemic and one that could now affect how Halloween lovers are getting into the spooky spirit.
International Business Times

Supply Chain Crisis Snags Economic Recovery

Closed factories, clogged ports, no truck drivers -- up and down the global supply chain there are problems, raising concerns that it could disrupt the global economic recovery. Here is a look at the issue:. Emerging countries have faced a sudden surge in demand for their raw materials as economies...
Footwear News

Backlogs and Shipping Slowdowns Could Forever Change the Global Supply Chain Network

A chaotic supply chain is putting a strain on the retail landscape this holiday season. But headwinds from slowdowns could last beyond the holidays and well into 2023, changing the global supply chain network for the long term. “We will see a rebalancing,” said Bindiya Vakil, CEO of global supply chain monitoring company Resilinc. “We’re going to start to see a more regionalized supply chain strategy.” According to Vakil, the changes come as a result of recent failings in the U.S. supply chain, which heavily relies on labor and sourcing from China, Malaysia and Vietnam. “We were so far globalized. That mindset is...
Business Insider

Shipt's CEO plans to save the holidays from supply chain chaos by breaking a cardinal rule of personal shopping apps

This story requires our BI Prime membership. To read the full article, simply click here to claim your deal and get access to all exclusive Business Insider PRIME content. Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso is anticipating some empty shelves this holiday season, and she's not alone. Retailers are moving up Black Friday deals and trying to warn consumers about shipment delays caused by manufacturing slow-downs, port congestion, and labor shortages.
Vox

Supply chain havoc is getting worse — just in time for holiday shopping

Best Buy has revealed a curious way to cash in on worldwide shortages and shipping delays: subscriptions. This week, the company announced a $200-a-year program that promises consumers lower prices and exclusive access to hard-to-find devices. While the new membership also includes 24/7 tech support and free shipping, the idea of guaranteed product availability might be particularly appealing to shoppers worried that their orders won’t arrive in time for the holidays.
