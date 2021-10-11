Madonna claims turning down a role in The Matrix is one of her biggest ‘regrets’ in life

Madonna has revealed that one of her biggest “regrets” is turning down a role in cult blockbuster The Matrix.

The Material Girl singer, 63, made the confession while chatting to Jimmy Fallon, 47, on The Tonight Show.

"Can you believe that?" she said of her decision.

"That's like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

The Matrix was released in 1998 and stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, a hacker who gets stuck inside a simulated reality.

It grossed $466.3 million globally and spawned two sequels with a fourth instalment on the way.

Madonna also confirmed that she missed out on playing Catwoman in Batman Returns and a leading role in Showgirls.

Though one of those she wasn’t so sad about.

She explained: “I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce. Showgirls? No."

