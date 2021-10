WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A wildland fire burning near Watsonville that forced evacuations after being sparked by a prescribed burn Friday afternoon was 10% contained by Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. The Cal Fire CZU Twitter account posted about the so-called Estrada Fire at 7:17 a.m. Saturday, saying that fire crews had made good progress. UPDATE: The #EstradaFire is 10% contained. Crews made significant progress overnight. #CaWx More updates coming. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021 As of 9 p.m. the Estrada Fire had charred 150 acres, but its forward progress had slowed. Cal Fire said on Twitter that crews were...

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO