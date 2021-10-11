CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adele Was Asked About Her "Body Count" on Instagram Live, And She Was Super Confused

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of life on the DL, Adele is back, baby. The straight-talking singer is blessing us with a brand new album at long last, and—in the run-up to its release on Oct. 15—she is promoting it on some pretty large platforms. Not only is Adele this month's cover star for both Vogue and British Vogue, but she also went live on Instagram for the first time ever to answer fans' most pressing questions.

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox opened up about the contrast between how she sees herself and how the world sees her. The Jennifer's Body actor gave an honest, wide-ranging joint interview with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), speaking with British GQ Style about the inner self she has hidden during her Hollywood career, and her mental health in general. In the interview, she revealed that she has body dysmorphia, a pattern of obsessing over the flaws one sees in their own appearance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Glamour

Adele Opens Up About the Internet’s Obsession With Her Weight Loss: ‘It’s My Body’

In honor of her impending album, Adele opened up about, well, everything in her first interview in five years. Mostly, the singer opened up about the source of inspiration for her fourth studio album: her divorce from Simon Konecki, wading back into the dating pool, and what she wants to teach her son, Angelo. Giles Hattersley, who spent time with Adele for British Vogue, described one song he listened to as a scathing takedown of “the failings of men.”
WEIGHT LOSS
romper.com

Adele Says She Struggled To Answer Her Son’s Questions About Her Divorce

Roughly two years after she separated and filed for divorce from then-husband Simon Konecki, Adele has revealed she struggled to fully explain divorce to her son Angelo. In a series of rare interviews with Vogue and British Vogue, the Grammy Award-winning singer opened up about how 8-year-old Angelo, whom she shares with Konecki, had a lot of questions about his parents' divorce that Adele couldn’t always answer.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Adele plays snippet of new single Easy on Me during Instagram Live

Earlier this week, the singer announced that she was returning to music six years after her last album, with her new song Easy on Me to be released on Friday (15 October). The Hello hitmaker went live on Instagram to answer questions from fans and talk about the new track with the singer playing a clip of the song to fans for the first time, sending fans wild in the comment section.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And She Was#Body Count#Instagram Live#Dl#British Vogue#Loveofhuns#Hellogiggles#Sheknows#Metro#Popsugar
Marie Claire

Megan Fox Shows Off a Kardashian-Like Hair Transformation

Megan Fox loves to surprise her fans with new looks, each more daring than the last. That's how we ended up with her stunning pin-up-inspired lady-in-red look at the 2021 Met Gala:. And how she turned heads and dropped jaws in a sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs:. But for...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Adele gets asked VERY awkward question on Instagram Live and her response leaves fans in hysterics

It’s fair to say that Adele has well and truly delighted fans around the world after emerging from her long musical hiatus.The singer has now taken to social media to interact with fans amid speculation that her highly anticipated album will be released soon.The famously private Adele made a rare appearance on Instagram Live, giving fans the chance to ask questions directly to her in real time.During the conversation, she played a brief snippet of a new song, but it was some people’s questions that entertained her fans.One Instagram user asked Adele, “What’s your body count?” – essentially asking her...
MUSIC
Grazia

All The Best Moments From Adele's Instagram Live

Oh, Adele how we’ve missed you. I must admit when I saw the notification letting me know THE Adele was going live on Instagram, I clicked on it straight away. Witnessing Adele going live is very rare and for good reason, we can only take so much comedy every so often. During the 41- minute Q&A, the Grammy award-winning singer voiced her support for Britney Spears, answered the most random questions and even shared a teaser of her upcoming single Easy on Me. Her live stream was the perfect mix of celebrity interactions and chaotic energy. Now, if you missed one of the greatest lives of all time, here are all the best moments…
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SHAPE

Adele Is Making It Clear That Her Health Journey Was Never About Weight Loss

Adele seemingly sent the internet into a tizzy on Thursday with the release of not one, but two November Vogue cover stories for the American and British editions, respectively. And while the 33-year-old performer spoke about a wide range of topics in her interview with American Vogue — including her divorce from husband Simon Konecki — Adele also addressed the worldwide reaction to her weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
ktwb.com

Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son

LONDON (Reuters) – Adele said she recorded her upcoming fourth album to explain her divorce to her young son, as the British singer prepares to make her musical comeback. In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning “25”, as “sensitive”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Shared a Preview of Her Song "Easy on Me" in Her First-Ever Instagram Live

Adele's new music is definitely worth the wait. The pop star gave her fans a surprise sneak peek for her upcoming single "Easy on Me" on Instagram Live. During her first ever live broadcast on the app, she played a short clip of the ballad, revealing some of the soon-to-be-hit song's lyrics days after she announced the single with a 20-second instrumental teaser.
MUSIC
Distractify

Adele Recently Went Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend, Rich Paul

Hello from the other side! It seems as though there has been a lot going on as of late in Adele's life. Between a new romance, music, and being arguably more public about her life than she has been in years, it's clear that the award-winning star is ready to be back in the spotlight in full force. With that being said, it’s high time we totally checked in with the British singer-songwriter: Who is Adele dating? And where's her fourth album? Keep reading to find out what we know.
MUSIC
Glamour

Adele Just Previewed a New Song on Instagram Live, and Fans Got Chills

For the first time in five years, Adele just gave fans a taste of new music. On October 9, the singer took to Instagram Live to preview her newest single “Easy on Me,” which is set to drop in full on October 15. Towards the end of her broadcast, Adele shared a hint of the song despite fears that she “might get in trouble for playing it.” By the time she cut the broadcast, her phone was apparently “buzzing,” so she may have been right about that.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy