Ocean Protocol Foundation announces $140 million in grants for the community-curated OceanDAO

CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore — Ocean Protocol Foundation announces that 180 million of the native token OCEAN, valued at $140 million, is earmarked for grants within the OceanDAO. OceanDAO is a grants decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, where anyone can propose a project and the Ocean community curates which projects get grants. OceanDAO funds projects in the Web 3.0 data economy: applications using Ocean from data markets to data unions, outreach to new communities, creating and unleashing data, improving Ocean core software and improvements to OceanDAO itself.

cointelegraph.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
