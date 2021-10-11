CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man, 34, admits to manslaughter of hotelier Sir Richard Sutton

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFt9s_0cNX3HmE00

A 34-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton but denied his murder.

Thomas Schreiber, of Gillingham Dorset, also entered a not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court to the attempted murder of his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard’s partner.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsVrN_0cNX3HmE00
Victim Sir Richard Sutton owned a string of leading hotels in London (PA) (PA Media)

Rob Welling, prosecuting, told the court that the manslaughter plea was not acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and the case would proceed to trial on November 29. The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, remanded Schreiber in custody until then.

Police were called to an address in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, Dorset, at 7.30pm on April 7. They found Sir Richard, who owned a string of top hotels in London, and Ms Schreiber with serious injuries.

Sir Richard, 83, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 9.15pm. An initial post-mortem examination indicated that the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest, police previously said.

Ms Schreiber was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million – a rise of £83 million on the previous year.

The guide said Sir Richard’s company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.

He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in west Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

John Carroll death: Man admits manslaughter of Tesco worker

A man has admitted manslaughter after killing a supermarket employee who died 12 days after being assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked. Shane Donovan, 27, attacked 62-year-old John Carroll near Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July and left him with a fatal head injury. Donovan pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manslaughter arrest after man found dead in Weymouth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the sudden death of another man. The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was found at a property in Portmore Gardens in Weymouth, Dorset by an ambulance crew at about 12:20 BST on Monday. Police are looking into...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Winchester Crown Court#A303#A4#M3#Southmead Hospital#Benham Estate#The Stainton Estate
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police chief condemned over ‘horrific’ remarks saying Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest

A police commissioner has sparked outrage after he said Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest and claimed women “need to be streetwise”. The comments by North Yorkshire commissioner Philip Allott – for which he later apologised – were branded “horrifically offensive” by campaigners who accused him of victim blaming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gun dealer who shot wife dead during lockdown ‘thought he had Covid and called medics 26 times’

A man who shot his wife dead during lockdown thought he had Covid and had contacted health professionals 26 times, a court has heard.Gun dealer Peter Hartshorne-Jones used a double-barreled shotgun to fire at his wife, Silke, last year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.He shot her twice at close-range at their home in Suffolk on 3 May during the first national coronavirus lockdown, the court heard.The prosecution said 42-year-old Ms Hartshorne-Jones told a neighbour days before she died that her 52-year-old husband “was not good at all and she was finding it difficult”.Peter Gair, the prosecutor, said the defendant...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Murderer severed man's arm after Birmingham dumbbell attack

A murderer has been jailed for "ferociously" attacking a man with a rolling pin and dumbbell before trying to dismember the body in a bath. Hassan Ghafar, 22, suffered dozens of injuries during the attack at a property in Birmingham on 7 February. The accused, David Joel Swaby, 34, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy