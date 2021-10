Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost event is live and as is tradition for any limited-time event in this game, there are plenty of things for you to grind and collect. Candy is back, of course, as the lifeblood of any Halloween celebration, but what’s new this year is Spectral Pages which are tied to the new Haunted Lost Sector event. In this guide, we’ll go over what Spectral Pages are used for and the best Spectral Page farm for Festival of the Lost 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO